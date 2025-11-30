In an attempt to make Survivor Series at Petco Park in San Diego, CA, the most profitable event possible, WWE decided to load up their men’s War Games match and included World Heavyweight champion CM Punk. Meaning he did not defend his title at the event, and is sure to do so at some point in the next few weeks on the road to the Royal Rumble in January.

With that in mind, we take a look at four potential title challengers for CM Punk following the 2025 Survivor Series.

Dominik Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio is on fire right now. While he isn’t winning many matches clean, he continues to brilliantly find ways to hold on to his titles. It also seems like the company is a big fan, because he had a lengthy Intercontinental title reign, began a second reign at Survivor Series, and remains the AAA Mega Champion. Seeing how far his hot streak could go and chasing Raw’s top title would be interesting.

Furthermore, Punk will likely hold on to the belt for a couple of months, so he needs a challenger who can take a loss that doesn’t hurt their momentum.

Bron Breakker

Most expect Bron Breakker will be a world champion in the next six months. They may have laid the groundwork for that at Survivor Series. At the conclusion of the men’s War Games match, the young star got the pin on World Heavyweight champ CM Punk. That could set the stage for a match between them at the Royal Rumble.

Brock Lesnar

CM Punk and Brock Lesnar have a history after they faced off at SummerSlam 2013 in a “The Best vs. The Beast” clash that the latter won. Running it back in 2026 makes sense because it is still a major marquee matchup, and Punk getting a revenge win would be fitting. Punk and Lesnar being one of the main event matchups at the Royal Rumble makes marketing sense.

Logan Paul

Logan Paul has already made it known he wants next at Punk’s title and was angling for an opportunity before joining the War Games match. With the company always interested in using his notoriety for major matchups, winning a No. 1 contender battle royale and facing CM Punk at the Royal Rumble would be a classic WWE move that would help their bottom line for the massive event.