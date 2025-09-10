It has become expensive to be a diehard WWE fan in 2025, and now the recent price gauging of fans by the company includes replica stuffed animals.

Casual WWE fans may not realize that the cost for an avid supporter of their content has skyrocketed over the last year. For years, you could watch all weekly shows and premium live events with a traditional television package and an affordable Peacock subscription. Those days are long gone.

While SmackDown and NXT can be found on the USA and CW Networks, if you want to watch Raw, you need a Netflix account. To watch main roster PLE’s you’ll require the new ESPN app starting next week. And for future NXT PLEs or Saturday Night’s Main Event, you have to use Peacock. It means just watching the show has become pricey on a tight budget.

But that’s not where it ends. For a long time, you could get affordable merchandise on the WWE Shop. Shirts for $19 or $25 were common. However, to get a shirt for your favorite star now, it can cost as much as $39.99. The price gauging has also moved to the company’s stuffed animal options, apparently.

New WWE La Yesca toy costs $60

AAA star Mr. Iquana has developed a cult following with wrestling fans because of his humorous style and the use of La Yesca, his stuffed animal lizard sidekick. After WWE acquired the legendary Mexican company in the spring, he and La Yesca have become more familiar to WWE fans.

Unsurprisingly, the company has created a La Yesca replica for purchase on WWE Shop. The price for the stuffed animal? $69.99. It is an item that would be a third of the price or less at the zoo without the WWE branding connected to it.

Yet that is not the only ridiculously priced stuffed toy they added to the site. WWE great Finn Balor debuted a special stuffed toy for his alter ego, “The Demon,” at a recent AAA event. Well, the price of it makes La Yesca look like a bargain.

Finn Balor’s new “Demonito” toy is going for a staggering $99.99 on WWE Shop. Being a WWE fan continues to get more and more expensive.