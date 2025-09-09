WWE Flag
Sportsnaut has all the info for the 2025/2026 WWE schedule, including the next WWE event, all WWE Premium Live Events, and a calendar for weekly RAW, SmackDown, NXT, and live shows. Plus, we cover each event location, its TV channel, and times. Find out more below.

Next WWE Event

EventWhenTV Channel
Monday Night RAW
Fiserv Forum
Milwaukee, WI		September 8, 2025Netflix

Upcoming WWE Events

September 2025

EventWhenTV Channel
Worlds Collide
Thomas & Mack Center
Las Vegas, NV		September 12, 2025YouTube
Monday Night Raw
MassMutual Center
Springfield, MA		September 15, 2025Netflix
NXT Homecoming
Full Sail University
Winter Park, FL		September 16, 2025CW Network
Friday Night SmackDown
Huntington Center
Toledo, OH		September 19, 2025USA Network
Wrestlepalooza
Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Indianapolis, IN		September 20, 2025ESPN Unlimited
Monday Night RAW
Ford Center
Evansville, IN		September 22, 2025Netflix
Friday Night SmackDown
Kia Center
Orlando, FL		September 26, 2025USA Network
NXT No Mercy
FTL War Memorial
Ft. Lauderdale, FL		September 27, 2025Peacock
Monday Night RAW
Lenovo Center
Raleigh, NC		September 29, 2025Netflix

October 2025

EventWhenTV Channel
Friday Night SmackDown
Heritage Bank Center
Cincinnati, OH		October 3, 2025USA Network
Monday Night RAW
American Airlines Center
Dallas, TX		October 6, 2025Netflix
Friday Night SmackDown
RAC Arena
Perth, Western Australia		October 10, 2025USA Network
Crown Jewel
RAC Arena
Perth, Western Australia		October 11, 2025ESPN Unlimited
Monday Night RAW
RAC Arena
Perth, Western Australia		October 13, 2025Netflix
WWE Supershow Australia
Rod Laver Arena
Melbourne, Australia		October 15, 2025N/A
Friday Night SmackDown
Sap Center
San Jose, CA		October 17, 2025USA Network
WWE Supershow Japan
Ryōgoku Kokugikan
Tokyo, Japan		October 17, 2025N/A
WWE Supershow Japan
Ryōgoku Kokugikan
Tokyo, Japan		October 18, 2025N/A
Monday Night RAW
Golden 1 Center
Sacramento, CA		October 20, 2025Netflix
Friday Night SmackDown
Mullet Arena
Tempe, AZ		October 24, 2025USA Network
NXT Halloween Havoc
Findlay Toyota Center
Prescott, AZ		October 25, 2025Peacock
Monday Night RAW
Honda Center
Anaheim, CA		October 27, 2025Netflix
Friday Night SmackDown
Delta Center
Salt Lake City, UT		October 31, 2025USA Network

November 2025

EventWhenTV Channel
Saturday Night’s Main Event
Delta Center
Salt Lake City, UT		November 1, 2025Peacock
Monday Night RAW
Rio Rancho Event Center
Rio Rancho, NM		November 3, 2025Netflix
Monday Night RAW
TD Garden
Boston, MA		November 10, 2025Netflix
Friday Night SmackDown
MVP Arena
Albany, NY		November 14, 2025USA Network
Monday Night RAW
Madison Square Garden
New York, NY		November 17, 2025Netflix
Monday Night RAW
Paycom Center
Oklahoma City, OK		November 24, 2025Netflix
Survivor Series
Petco Park
San Diego, CA		November 29, 2025ESPN Unlimited

December 2025

EventWhenTV Channel
Monday Night RAW
Desert Diamond Arena
Glendale, AZ		December 1, 2025Netflix
Monday Night RAW
T-Mobile Arena
Kansas City, MO		December 8, 2025Netflix

January 2026

EventWhenTV Channel
Road to Royal Rumble
QUARTERBACK Immobilien Arena
Leipzig, Germany		January 8, 2026N/A
Friday Night SmackDown
Uber Arena
Berlin, Germany		January 9, 2026USA Network
Road to Royal Rumble
OVO Hydro
Glasgow, Scotland		January 10, 2026N/A
Road to Royal Rumble
Royal Arena
Copenhagen, Denmark		January 11, 2026N/A
Monday Night RAW
PSD Bank Dome
Düsseldorf, Germany		January 12, 2026Netflix
Road to Royal Rumble
SAP Arena
Mannheim, Germany		January 13, 2026N/A
Road to Royal Rumble
Utilita Arena Newcastle
Newcastle upon Tyne, UK		January 15, 2026N/A
Friday Night SmackDown
OVO Arena Wembley
London, England		January 16, 2026USA Network
Road to Royal Rumble
Ergo Arena Gdansk/Sopot
Gdansk, Poland		January 17, 2026N/A
Road to Royal Rumble
Motorpoint Arena
Nottingham, England		January 18, 2026N/A
Monday Night RAW
The SSE Arena
Belfast, Northern Ireland		January 19, 2026Netflix

April 2026

EventWhenTV Channel
Wrestlemania 42 Night 1
Allegiant Stadium
Las Vegas, NV		April 18, 2026ESPN Unlimited
Wrestlemania 42 Night 2
Allegiant Stadium
Las Vegas, NV		April 19, 2026ESPN Unlimited

August 2026

EventWhenTV Channel
SummerSlam Night 1
US Bank Stadium
Minneapolis, MN		August 1, 2026ESPN Unlimited
SummerSlam Night 2
US Bank Stadium
Minneapolis, MN		August 2, 2026ESPN Unlimited

Completed WWE 2025 Premium Live Events

EventWhenTV Channel
Royal Rumble
Lucas Oil Stadium
Indianapolis, IN		February 1, 2025Peacock (PPV)
NXT Vengeance Day
Entertainment and Sports Arena
Washington, DC		February 15, 2025Peacock (PPV)
Elimination Chamber
Rogers Centre
Toronto, Ontario, Canada		March 1, 2025Peacock (PPV)
NXT Stand & Deliver
T-Mobile Arena
Las Vegas, NV		April 19, 2025Peacock (PPV)
WrestleMania 41 Night 1
Allegiant Stadium
Las Vegas, NV		April 19, 2025Peacock (PPV)
WrestleMania 41 Night 2
Allegiant Stadium
Las Vegas, NV		April 20, 2025Peacock (PPV)
Backlash
Enterprise Center
St. Louis, MO		May 10, 2025Peacock (PPV)
NXT Battleground
Yuengling Center
Tampa, FL		May 25, 2025Peacock (PPV)
Money In The Bank
Intuit Dome
Inglewood, CA		June 7, 2025Peacock (PPV)
Night of Champions
Kingdom Arena
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia		June 28, 2025Peacock (PPV)
NXT The Great American Bash
Center Stage Theatre
Atlanta, GA		July 12, 2025Peacock (PPV)
WWE Evolution
Center Stage Theatre
Atlanta, GA		July 13, 2025Peacock (PPV)
SummerSlam Night 1
MetLife Stadium
East Rutherford, NJ		August 1, 2025Peacock (PPV)
SummerSlam Night 2
MetLife Stadium
East Rutherford, NJ		August 2, 2025Peacock (PPV)
Clash in Paris
Paris La Défense Arena
La Défense, Nanterre, France		August 31, 2025Peacock (PPV)

