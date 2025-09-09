Table of contents
Sportsnaut has all the info for the 2025/2026 WWE schedule, including the next WWE event, all WWE Premium Live Events, and a calendar for weekly RAW, SmackDown, NXT, and live shows. Plus, we cover each event location, its TV channel, and times. Find out more below.
Next WWE Event
|Event
|When
|TV Channel
|Monday Night RAW
Fiserv Forum
Milwaukee, WI
|September 8, 2025
|Netflix
Upcoming WWE Events
September 2025
|Event
|When
|TV Channel
|Worlds Collide
Thomas & Mack Center
Las Vegas, NV
|September 12, 2025
|YouTube
|Monday Night Raw
MassMutual Center
Springfield, MA
|September 15, 2025
|Netflix
|NXT Homecoming
Full Sail University
Winter Park, FL
|September 16, 2025
|CW Network
|Friday Night SmackDown
Huntington Center
Toledo, OH
|September 19, 2025
|USA Network
|Wrestlepalooza
Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Indianapolis, IN
|September 20, 2025
|ESPN Unlimited
|Monday Night RAW
Ford Center
Evansville, IN
|September 22, 2025
|Netflix
|Friday Night SmackDown
Kia Center
Orlando, FL
|September 26, 2025
|USA Network
|NXT No Mercy
FTL War Memorial
Ft. Lauderdale, FL
|September 27, 2025
|Peacock
|Monday Night RAW
Lenovo Center
Raleigh, NC
|September 29, 2025
|Netflix
October 2025
November 2025
December 2025
|Event
|When
|TV Channel
|Monday Night RAW
Desert Diamond Arena
Glendale, AZ
|December 1, 2025
|Netflix
|Monday Night RAW
T-Mobile Arena
Kansas City, MO
|December 8, 2025
|Netflix
January 2026
|Event
|When
|TV Channel
|Road to Royal Rumble
QUARTERBACK Immobilien Arena
Leipzig, Germany
|January 8, 2026
|N/A
|Friday Night SmackDown
Uber Arena
Berlin, Germany
|January 9, 2026
|USA Network
|Road to Royal Rumble
OVO Hydro
Glasgow, Scotland
|January 10, 2026
|N/A
|Road to Royal Rumble
Royal Arena
Copenhagen, Denmark
|January 11, 2026
|N/A
|Monday Night RAW
PSD Bank Dome
Düsseldorf, Germany
|January 12, 2026
|Netflix
|Road to Royal Rumble
SAP Arena
Mannheim, Germany
|January 13, 2026
|N/A
|Road to Royal Rumble
Utilita Arena Newcastle
Newcastle upon Tyne, UK
|January 15, 2026
|N/A
|Friday Night SmackDown
OVO Arena Wembley
London, England
|January 16, 2026
|USA Network
|Road to Royal Rumble
Ergo Arena Gdansk/Sopot
Gdansk, Poland
|January 17, 2026
|N/A
|Road to Royal Rumble
Motorpoint Arena
Nottingham, England
|January 18, 2026
|N/A
|Monday Night RAW
The SSE Arena
Belfast, Northern Ireland
|January 19, 2026
|Netflix
April 2026
|Event
|When
|TV Channel
|Wrestlemania 42 Night 1
Allegiant Stadium
Las Vegas, NV
|April 18, 2026
|ESPN Unlimited
|Wrestlemania 42 Night 2
Allegiant Stadium
Las Vegas, NV
|April 19, 2026
|ESPN Unlimited
August 2026
|Event
|When
|TV Channel
|SummerSlam Night 1
US Bank Stadium
Minneapolis, MN
|August 1, 2026
|ESPN Unlimited
|SummerSlam Night 2
US Bank Stadium
Minneapolis, MN
|August 2, 2026
|ESPN Unlimited
Completed WWE 2025 Premium Live Events
|Event
|When
|TV Channel
|Royal Rumble
Lucas Oil Stadium
Indianapolis, IN
|February 1, 2025
|Peacock (PPV)
|NXT Vengeance Day
Entertainment and Sports Arena
Washington, DC
|February 15, 2025
|Peacock (PPV)
|Elimination Chamber
Rogers Centre
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
|March 1, 2025
|Peacock (PPV)
|NXT Stand & Deliver
T-Mobile Arena
Las Vegas, NV
|April 19, 2025
|Peacock (PPV)
|WrestleMania 41 Night 1
Allegiant Stadium
Las Vegas, NV
|April 19, 2025
|Peacock (PPV)
|WrestleMania 41 Night 2
Allegiant Stadium
Las Vegas, NV
|April 20, 2025
|Peacock (PPV)
|Backlash
Enterprise Center
St. Louis, MO
|May 10, 2025
|Peacock (PPV)
|NXT Battleground
Yuengling Center
Tampa, FL
|May 25, 2025
|Peacock (PPV)
|Money In The Bank
Intuit Dome
Inglewood, CA
|June 7, 2025
|Peacock (PPV)
|Night of Champions
Kingdom Arena
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
|June 28, 2025
|Peacock (PPV)
|NXT The Great American Bash
Center Stage Theatre
Atlanta, GA
|July 12, 2025
|Peacock (PPV)
|WWE Evolution
Center Stage Theatre
Atlanta, GA
|July 13, 2025
|Peacock (PPV)
|SummerSlam Night 1
MetLife Stadium
East Rutherford, NJ
|August 1, 2025
|Peacock (PPV)
|SummerSlam Night 2
MetLife Stadium
East Rutherford, NJ
|August 2, 2025
|Peacock (PPV)
|Clash in Paris
Paris La Défense Arena
La Défense, Nanterre, France
|August 31, 2025
|Peacock (PPV)
