Credit: WWE

Sportsnaut has all the info for the 2025/2026 WWE schedule, including the next WWE event, all WWE Premium Live Events, and a calendar for weekly RAW, SmackDown, NXT, and live shows. Plus, we cover each event location, its TV channel, and times. Find out more below.

Next WWE Event

Event When TV Channel Monday Night RAW

Fiserv Forum

Milwaukee, WI September 8, 2025 Netflix

Upcoming WWE Events

September 2025

Event When TV Channel Worlds Collide

Thomas & Mack Center

Las Vegas, NV September 12, 2025 YouTube Monday Night Raw

MassMutual Center

Springfield, MA September 15, 2025 Netflix NXT Homecoming

Full Sail University

Winter Park, FL September 16, 2025 CW Network Friday Night SmackDown

Huntington Center

Toledo, OH September 19, 2025 USA Network Wrestlepalooza

Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Indianapolis, IN September 20, 2025 ESPN Unlimited Monday Night RAW

Ford Center

Evansville, IN September 22, 2025 Netflix Friday Night SmackDown

Kia Center

Orlando, FL September 26, 2025 USA Network NXT No Mercy

FTL War Memorial

Ft. Lauderdale, FL September 27, 2025 Peacock Monday Night RAW

Lenovo Center

Raleigh, NC September 29, 2025 Netflix

October 2025

Event When TV Channel Friday Night SmackDown

Heritage Bank Center

Cincinnati, OH October 3, 2025 USA Network Monday Night RAW

American Airlines Center

Dallas, TX October 6, 2025 Netflix Friday Night SmackDown

RAC Arena

Perth, Western Australia October 10, 2025 USA Network Crown Jewel

RAC Arena

Perth, Western Australia October 11, 2025 ESPN Unlimited Monday Night RAW

RAC Arena

Perth, Western Australia October 13, 2025 Netflix WWE Supershow Australia

Rod Laver Arena

Melbourne, Australia October 15, 2025 N/A Friday Night SmackDown

Sap Center

San Jose, CA October 17, 2025 USA Network WWE Supershow Japan

Ryōgoku Kokugikan

Tokyo, Japan October 17, 2025 N/A WWE Supershow Japan

Ryōgoku Kokugikan

Tokyo, Japan October 18, 2025 N/A Monday Night RAW

Golden 1 Center

Sacramento, CA October 20, 2025 Netflix Friday Night SmackDown

Mullet Arena

Tempe, AZ October 24, 2025 USA Network NXT Halloween Havoc

Findlay Toyota Center

Prescott, AZ October 25, 2025 Peacock Monday Night RAW

Honda Center

Anaheim, CA October 27, 2025 Netflix Friday Night SmackDown

Delta Center

Salt Lake City, UT October 31, 2025 USA Network

November 2025

Event When TV Channel Saturday Night’s Main Event

Delta Center

Salt Lake City, UT November 1, 2025 Peacock Monday Night RAW

Rio Rancho Event Center

Rio Rancho, NM November 3, 2025 Netflix Monday Night RAW

TD Garden

Boston, MA November 10, 2025 Netflix Friday Night SmackDown

MVP Arena

Albany, NY November 14, 2025 USA Network Monday Night RAW

Madison Square Garden

New York, NY November 17, 2025 Netflix Monday Night RAW

Paycom Center

Oklahoma City, OK November 24, 2025 Netflix Survivor Series

Petco Park

San Diego, CA November 29, 2025 ESPN Unlimited

December 2025

Event When TV Channel Monday Night RAW

Desert Diamond Arena

Glendale, AZ December 1, 2025 Netflix Monday Night RAW

T-Mobile Arena

Kansas City, MO December 8, 2025 Netflix

January 2026

Event When TV Channel Road to Royal Rumble

QUARTERBACK Immobilien Arena

Leipzig, Germany January 8, 2026 N/A Friday Night SmackDown

Uber Arena

Berlin, Germany January 9, 2026 USA Network Road to Royal Rumble

OVO Hydro

Glasgow, Scotland January 10, 2026 N/A Road to Royal Rumble

Royal Arena

Copenhagen, Denmark January 11, 2026 N/A Monday Night RAW

PSD Bank Dome

Düsseldorf, Germany January 12, 2026 Netflix Road to Royal Rumble

SAP Arena

Mannheim, Germany January 13, 2026 N/A Road to Royal Rumble

Utilita Arena Newcastle

Newcastle upon Tyne, UK January 15, 2026 N/A Friday Night SmackDown

OVO Arena Wembley

London, England January 16, 2026 USA Network Road to Royal Rumble

Ergo Arena Gdansk/Sopot

Gdansk, Poland January 17, 2026 N/A Road to Royal Rumble

Motorpoint Arena

Nottingham, England January 18, 2026 N/A Monday Night RAW

The SSE Arena

Belfast, Northern Ireland January 19, 2026 Netflix

April 2026

Event When TV Channel Wrestlemania 42 Night 1

Allegiant Stadium

Las Vegas, NV April 18, 2026 ESPN Unlimited Wrestlemania 42 Night 2

Allegiant Stadium

Las Vegas, NV April 19, 2026 ESPN Unlimited

August 2026

Event When TV Channel SummerSlam Night 1

US Bank Stadium

Minneapolis, MN August 1, 2026 ESPN Unlimited SummerSlam Night 2

US Bank Stadium

Minneapolis, MN August 2, 2026 ESPN Unlimited

