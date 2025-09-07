A new report suggests the retirement push many fans have wanted for AJ Styles could be coming later this year.

There has been a bunch of focus on John Cena’s year-long retirement tour. And understandably so. He is, arguably, the greatest performer in WWE history. However, he is not the only legend possibly in the final months of his storied career.

There have been various reports that AJ Styles is also targeting retirement when his WWE contract ends. Earlier this year, rumors suggested the company extended his deal. But it is still believed to expire early in 2026. Yet, the multi-time WWE Champion has not gotten a big push in the final year of his career and has taken a couple of surprising losses to Dominik Mysterio.

However, the countless losses could end soon. According to Fightful, “The Phenomenal One’s” contract is expected to expire close to WrestleMania 42. As it draws near, the outlet claims the company plans to revisit his status and interest before a potential retirement. That makes sense, because by then the Cena retirement tour will have been completed and off creative’s plate.

Rumors this week suggested despite his surprise loss to Mysterio on WWE Raw, their feud is not over, and the future Hall of Famer could make an appearance at AAA and WWE’s Worlds Collide event next week. Mysterio will be challenging for AAA’s Mega Championship in the event’s headliner.

AJ Styles also posted an image on his Instagram account of an hourglass and his logo inside of it.