While WWE fans believe they pushed to make a John Cena vs. AJ Styles match actually happen, a new report claims they were all swerved by WWE creative.

One of the biggest stories in WWE this week is what seemed like a fan-created match for Crown Jewel next month. During this week’s edition of Monday Night Raw, Cena posted on X, “#CenavsStyles, Thoughts?”. That was followed by another post the next day.

“I do not choose my opponents, but I (even through tough times) ALWAYS listen to the fans. [AJ Styles], are you listening?” he wrote. “Better yet, [Triple H]….. are YOU listening??? #CenaVsStyles.” That post got back to his long-time rival, and he took to X to respond with, “I hear them loud and clear. Let’s do it, I’m ready!”

After the various posts received tens of millions of views and comments, WWE head of creative Paul “Triple H” Levesque revealed that the public push for the bout has been heard and approved. “John Cena vs. AJ Styles is a match we all want to see. And at #WWECrownJewel…we will.”

Cena vs. Styles match public push was manufactured by WWE creative?

It seemed like once again, the power of the fans won out, and we will get to see Cena vs. Styles one last time, with both set to retire in the next few months. Well, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer, the whole situation was a WWE creation.

In a new edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, he claimed Cena’s use of Styles’ finisher last month was a hint to a future match, and not an homage. The idea was to suggest it was never going to happen to create a demand. On a recent edition of Raw, Styles suggested some internal force was holding back his opportunities as he neared retirement. Meltzer claims that it was allegedly part of the build-up to the match.

The grand plan was then finalized when Cena seemingly took to X, of his own accord, to push for the match. The rest is history that will now lead to a match next month at Crown Jewel.