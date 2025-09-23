John Cena wants one final match with AJ Styles, and is putting public pressure on Triple H to make it happen before his career comes to an end in December.

One of the biggest storylines of 2025 has been Cena’s year-long retirement tour. Over the last nine months, the WWE icon has taken part in a boatload of huge matchups. Some of them were first-time clashes — Cody Rhodes and Logan Paul — but most have been renewing old rivalries.

However, one name that has been left out is one of his last great rivals, AJ Styles. With only five dates left on his tour, it looked like that matchup wouldn’t happen. And Cena confirmed that fact last month when he admitted that using Styles’ finishing move in his match with Paul was a nod to those rivals he won’t get to face again before he retires.

However, it seems like something has changed following his loss to Brock Lesnar at Wrestlepalooza on Saturday. With so few appearances left, Cena wants to make the most of them, and started some viral speculation about a match with Styles when he posted on X during last night’s episode of WWE Raw, “#CenavsStyles, Thoughts?”

That post obviously got a lot of attention. One final showdown between the two future Hall of Famers is something many fans have wanted. Especially since Styles is reportedly expected to retire early next year. Well, that wasn’t the only thing Cena had to say about the matter.

I do not choose my opponents, but I (even through tough times) ALWAYS listen to the fans.@AJStylesOrg are you listening?

Better yet @TripleH ….. are YOU listening???#CenaVsStyles https://t.co/BNspbeUxXd — John Cena (@JohnCena) September 23, 2025

John Cena has claimed countless times that he does not choose his opponents. Even for his retirement tour. However, with the end near, it sure seems like he is now. The big question is, will Triple H and WWE creative acquiesce to his and fans’ request, or do “what’s best for business?”