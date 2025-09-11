WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW commentator Jim Ross explained this week why Chris Jericho possibly leaving the company for a WWE return would be a massive hit to All Elite Wrestling.

There have been rumblings over the last few weeks that Jericho could make an unexpected return to WWE early in 2026. It is a departure that Ross feels could be very damaging for a growing company like All Elite Wrestling.

“He’s got a great following. He’s always treated his fans respectfully, and his quality of work maintains itself,” Ross said in a new post on his “Grilling JR” YouTube channel. “People want to see more of him. He’s smart as a whip. He’s a real businessman. I’ve said this before, I hope that he doesn’t leave AEW. We need him.

“We can use his skill set, his leadership. I see him countless times talking to some kid in the corner and talking about their character or their presentation. He’s got time for everybody, and he’s smart as hell. Is a student of the game in the true sense of the word. He’s a born coach.”

Why Chris Jericho’s leaving AEW would be a huge loss

Credit: AEW

AEW is only six years old and consistently brings in young, fresh talent from the independent scene. Performers who can use the advice and guidance of a legendary wrestler who has succeeded at the highest level, knows how to make big money, and put butts in seats. It makes sense why Ross would see his departure as a major blow. Since they lack resources like him.

In the summer, reports emerged that Jericho was among several talents whose contracts would expire this year. His deal is expected to end around November or December. After being written off television in the spring, there are still no plans to bring him back, despite now being available for a return. Jericho recently stated in an interview that he would like to stay in AEW but is open to a WWE return.

With WWE having a network of companies they own or work with, including NXT and AAA, the multi-time WWE and AEW champion could be a valuable asset backstage for the growth of those brands and the talents in them.