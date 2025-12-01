Jacob Fatu may be set to return to the SmackDown roster sooner rather than later, as backstage discussion at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames indicated he is nearing the end of his recovery period.

According to a report from PWInsider, the belief among sources is that Fatu could be back on the road and ready to return to WWE storylines within the next few weeks.

While an exact date for his return has not been officially confirmed, the chatter backstage suggests his recovery from a dental procedure is almost complete. The former United States Champion has been absent from television since the October 17 episode of SmackDown.

His departure from programming was executed via a dramatic storyline where Fatu was written off after being discovered in a backstage assault, lying beneath a production structure with blood coming from his mouth and his teeth scattered on the concrete floor.

WWE Writes Off Jacob Fatu

WWE utilized this angle to provide a storyline explanation for his absence while he underwent a legitimate, non-wrestling-related dental procedure. Prior to his absence, Fatu had been receiving a strong push on the blue brand. He captured the United States Championship at WrestleMania 41 before losing the title to Solo Sikoa at Night of Champions. He then turned babyface and shifted to a feud with the faction led by Solo Sikoa.

Fatu was scheduled to compete against Drew McIntyre on the night he was assaulted in a number one contender’s match for the Undisputed WWE Championship. The attack, which came under mysterious circumstances, led to a match between Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre.

The timing of Fatu’s potential return is significant, as reports suggest his future involves facing top talents. While earlier, more troubling reports had indicated he might be sidelined until well into 2026, the backstage optimism noted at Survivor Series suggests a much earlier return is planned. Fatu’s ability to easily slot back into the top of the card is evident, given his history as a United States Champion and his established position in the ongoing Bloodline saga.