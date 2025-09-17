On Saturday night, Wrestlepalooza will kick off WWE’s new $1.6 billion media rights deal with broadcasting giant ESPN. However, there is a bit of confusion for some fans about how to watch the event. Is it watchable on ESPN or ESPN+? Why is it not on Peacock? We look to answer those questions and many more with our confused WWE fans’ guide on how to watch Wrestlepalooza on ESPN.

When is WWE Wrestlepalooza?

WWE’s first premium live event takes place this Saturday, September 20, inside the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN.

What time does Wrestlepalooza start?

Credit: WWE

The Wrestlepalooza Countdown show begins at 5:00 PM ET/2:00 PM PT on WWE.com. The event starts at 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT on the new ESPN app.

Is Wrestlepalooza on a regular TV channel like ESPN or ESPN2?

No, WWE Wrestlepalooza will not be available on a traditional network like ESPN or ESPN 2. While WWE will eventually have events on those channels in the future, you must have the ESPN app to watch the event.

Can I watch Wrestlepalooza on ESPN+?

No, you can not watch Wrestlepalooza on ESPN+. ESPN+ and the new ESPN app are two different services, and the former will eventually be absorbed into the new app. If you are an ESPN+ subscriber, you automatically have an ESPN Select account. However, you will require an ESPN Unlimited account to watch WWE events.

What is the difference between ESPN+ and ESPN Unlimited?

ESPN+ is a separate application with its own unique content, such as UFC, Top Rank Boxing, some NHL and MLB games, as well as a variety of college sports programming. That is also what comes with an ESPN Select plan. However, an Unlimited Plan offers access to all ESPN content, including its various channels and WWE events.

How do I upgrade to ESPN Unlimited?

To upgrade to an ESPN Unlimited plan to watch Wrestlepalooza, you must go to your ESPN or Disney profile/account page, select your current subscription, and then select the option to either change or upgrade your current plan. There, you will be given the choice to upgrade to Unlimited as well as bundle packages.

How much is the ESPN app?

The cost of subscribing to the ESPN app is $29.99. However, they are currently running a 12-month promotion to get the app in a bundle with Disney+ and Hulu for that price.

Why is Wrestlepalooza on ESPN instead of Peacock?

Credit: WWE

When it was originally announced this summer, WWE’s deal was supposed to start in 2026. However, the wrestling company did not want to wait until then and worked out an agreement to end their partnership with Peacock and start producing PLEs on the ESPN app this weekend.

WWE Wrestlepalooza will not be on Peacock, nor will future WWE PLEs. However, upcoming NXT PLEs will remain on Peacock.

Which cable and satellite providers have the ESPN app?

There is a segment of WWE fans who can get the new app through their current cable, satellite and streaming providers. Verizon Fios, Spectrum (streaming only), Hulu + Live TV, Fubo TV, and DIRECTV will have access to the ESPN app.

What is the full match card for Wrestlepalooza?

Now that you know how to watch WWE Wrestlepalooza this weekend, get a complete look at the match card for Saturday’s mega-event.

Undisputed WWE Championship Match – Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

CM Punk & AJ Lee vs. Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch

John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar

Women’s World Championship Match – IYO SKY vs. Stephanie Vaquer

The Usos vs. Bronson Reed & Bron Breakker