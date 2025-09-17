This Saturday night, WWE makes its heavily advertised debut on ESPN with Wrestlepalooza. The premium live event is the first in the company’s new $1.6 billion media rights deal with the media giant, and WWE is going big for its ESPN maiden voyage.

WWE Wrestlepalooza features several huge matchups, including John Cena rekindling his years-long rivalry with Brock Lesnar, and AJ Lee making her in-ring return after 10 years away alongside her husband, CM Punk, to face World Heavyweight king Seth Rollins and his better half, Becky Lynch.

Ahead of this weekend’s event, we offer some bold Wrestlepalooza predictions.

The Usos vs. Bronson Reed & Bron Breakker

Credit: WWE

For the first time in a couple of years, the legendary Usos reunite for a tag team grudge match against The Vision members Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. Jey Uso has been feuding with the faction for the last couple of months, and it escalated with the addition of his brother Jimmy. However, Jey taking a more angry lean in recent weeks, hovers over this match.

He does not seem quite like himself of late, and it brings into question whether the brothers are truly on the same page heading into the bout. With the company looking to build Reed and Breakker at every turn, the ongoing issues between the brothers feel like an obvious setup for The Vision to get a win on Saturday.

Prediction: Breakker and Reed

Iyo Sky vs. Stephanie Vaquer for the Women’s World Championship

Credit: WWE

WWE has done a terrible job for the hype to Iyo Sky’s women’s title match against Stephanie Vaquer at Wrestlepalooza because the Chilean seems like an afterthought in the lead-up. Her growing issues with friend Asuka have been the focus over the last few weeks, and that is sure to play a role this weekend.

Sky recently had a lengthy title reign. It seems unlikely she will get the belt back right now. Furthermore, the company is big on Vaquer, and this feels like her crowning moment, and it comes via the start of a new feud between Sky and Asuka.

Prediction: Vaquer

Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Championship

Credit: WWE

Cody Rhodes’ title defense against Drew McIntyre is the most predictable bout on the card. After regaining the title from Cena at SummerSlam last month, there is no way he is coughing it up this fast. The biggest stories in the matchup will be how the WWE Undisputed champ wins, and how it will continue a feud that isn’t going to end on Saturday.

Prediction: Rhodes

CM Punk and AJ Lee vs. Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch

Credit: WWE

WWE has done a fantastic job of keeping CM Punk very strong, without involving a top title. He has gotten big wins over Rollins, McIntyre, and Gunther during his latest run, and when he has lost, it came with an asterisk. In his losses to Rollins, Roman Reigns interfered, or he wasn’t the person pinned at WrestleMania 41, and he was cashed in on after a grueling World Heavyweight title win.

That cash-in gets a receipt this weekend because Rollins is due for it. And with this being Lee’s first in-ring match in a decade, it would be an absolute stunner if it came in a grudge match loss.

Prediction: Punk and Lee

John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar

Credit: WWE

Cena vs. Lesnar at Wrestlepalooza is one of the hardest matches to pick a winner for. A case can be made for either man to win and lose on Saturday. For Cena, he is in the final dates of his retirement tour, and getting victories would please long-time fans. However, he is leaving forever, so a win doesn’t benefit WWE long-term.

The same could be said about Lesnar, who is very close to the end of his own legendary career. However, he recently signed a new short-term deal. Which means Wrestlepalooza probably won’t be his last match, and he will be used elsewhere. After taking a couple of losses before his recent hiatus, it may not be “best for business” for him to take an L here if they plan to use him in big matches to come. That is why a win for “The Beast” feels likely this weekend.

Prediction: Lesnar