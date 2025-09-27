The impact of ECW on professional wrestling is unquestionable. The promotion produced a new crop of stars that changed the world of wrestling through their passion, athleticism, creativity, and inclination to break the mold.

While Paul Heyman is an inductee in the WWE Hall of Fame for his influence on ECW as a cultural movement, he’s the only one from the Land of Extreme to receive that honor.

There is, however, room for more former ECW stars to be recognized for their place in history. Here are 10 ECW Superstars who deserve to be recognized in the WWE Hall of Fame.

The Sandman

The Sandman may make Cena’s five moves of doom look like technical wrestling perfection…but this one isn’t about that. He did a lot with not much, including holding ECW’s top belt and having some insanely good feuds.

And no, my wanting to see him go in has nothing to do with meeting him and playing pool against him at Barnaby’s on Baltimore Pike a couple of decades ago.

Raven

You really can’t have Sandman without Raven or our next man. Once Johnny Polo, this man was one of many WWF cast-offs whom Heyman was able to resurrect to great success.

Raven was a fixture in the main event scene for ECW before he jumped to WCW and got his money…but when he was there, he was on another level.

Tommy Dreamer

Credit: Derik Hamilton-Imagn Images

Completing the obvious trio of ECW legends would be Tommy Dreamer.

I am not sure if he’s delayed in the honor because he’s still pretty active elsewhere, or if because Dreamer was notorious for using some helpful stuff to get big for a time. I doubt it’s the enhancement stuff, but who knows.

Regardless, Dreamer was one of the first ECW talents around, working his way up from a joke to a beloved hardcore legend. Like, seriously, he was willing to take crazy abuse just to win over the ECW Arena fans. I know, I was there, the lengths to which he went? Insane.

Shane Douglas

Gordon was the owner, Heyman was the booker…but Shane Douglas was the one who lit the match. Eastern Championship Wrestling became its own Extreme animal the night the line was crossed.

Specifically, after winning an NWA World Championship tournament in the ECW Arena, the Franchise (not Dean Douglas) threw the belt down, trashing it and NWA head man Dennis Coralluzzo.

You could argue it was a kill shot that the NWA never truly recovered from, but more importantly, it was THE moment where Extreme Championship Wrestling took off. I mean, Shane had a largely memorable career in ECW. Forget his stints with WWE.

Francine

If there was one thing ECW lacked, it was female wrestling. Back then, women’s wrestling stateside was not so much about athletic talent. As such, ECW had valets. I could have suggested a couple, but considering that Francine is the Queen of Extreme, as well as The Franchise’s trusted valet? I would say she was worth some consideration.

Stevie Richards

We already wanted to put Raven in…and Richards was, for a while, Raven’s flunkie and sidekick. But here’s the funny thing. I’d actually argue that Stevie Richards had the more impressive career.

He should have gone over and won the ECW title, but did came close. After getting away from Raven, he enjoyed success as the leader of the Blue World Order and even had some WWE main roster success in Right To Censor.

Taz

The Human Suplex machine, FTW Champion…so much to say. One of my favorites from the first time I watched him in the ECW Arena, he enjoyed success in ECW and, to a lesser extent, in WWE. And, he’s been a very good announcer. He won’t get in now, however, until or unless he leaves his AEW seat.

Sabu

Not the first time we’re seeing an ECW pair. Taz and Sabu were long linked together in ECW, and gave us quite a few memorable moments. To his own detriment, I am not sure that there wasn’t an insane spot he wouldn’t consider or attempt.

Is that enough to get him in the Hall of Fame? Probably not, but he’d get my consideration. But, as with Taz, his recent AEW involvement surely would prevent any consideration (but I doubt he’s under any consideration at the moment).

Mikey Whipwreck

I mean…the ultimate underdog? This kid beat Stone Cold Steve Austin before he knew he was Stone Cold. The most unlikely world champion ever, he was just a feel-good story.

Chris Jericho

Credit: AEW

Last but not least, why not Jericho? In fairness, I wanted Benoit, but there is no way on Earth that demon will ever go in. But I did get to watch this man enjoy his time in ECW, wrestling in Community Rec Centers (shout out to Glenolden!) as well as the ECW Arena.

Imagine watching the future first, even the Undisputed WWE Champion, wrestle in what was basically a high school gym, just a few feet from you, and it was one thing that made ECW so awesome.

Chris Jericho was pretty good in ECW, but he was in and out and obviously went on to much bigger and better things, having stops in WCW, WWE and now, AEW. That last stop? Surely that will delay his eventual WWE Hall of Fame nod.