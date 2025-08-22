More fuel was added to rumors about Chris Jericho returning to WWE early next year, following a major report about opinions inside AEW about the speculation.

AEW fans have not seen Jericho on TV since April. The assumption when he was written off television so he could tour with his band Fozzy. However, as time passed and he did not return following the end of the tour, there have been rumblings that his future may not be in All Elite Wrestling.

That speculation has intensified recently as reports have suggested he would be interested in a return to the company that made him a legend, WWE. And that the company is very much willing to bring him back when his contract ends. That is rumored to occur later this year. But how do those in AEW view the rumors?

Well, it seems that many inside the company also believe his return to WWE is inevitable, according to Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer.

“There are those in AEW who believe that he’s not going to be back and will start in WWE as a Royal Rumble surprise. The only thing we’ve heard from WWE is that they expect him, but keep in mind at this stage of everything if he’s looking to go there or negotiate with them, he’s going to give that impression.” Dave Meltzer

Jericho is in the final years of his in-ring career at 54 years old. With not much more to prove in AEW, it does make sense to have one final run and Hall of Fame induction in WWE. Furthermore, the company has created a diverse network of alliances around the industry (AAA and TNA Wrestling) and an impressive developmental system. He has a great mind for the business. So he would be a valuable asset in helping those promotions grow and training the future stars of the industry.