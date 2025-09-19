Fans have long debated who the best WWE wrestlers of all time are. It is a subjective question that elicits many different opinions from the company’s diverse fan base.

Does being the best have to do with box office appeal? The uniqueness of a character? How good a performer was in the ring? Staying power and versatility? Ultimately, all of the above and more should likely factor into determining the best of the best.

With all of that in mind, let us end the debate with our definitive list of the 20 best WWE wrestlers of all time.

Honorable mentions

Credit: WWE

WWE has produced many iconic wrestlers. However, certain greats did not make it into our top 20. Nevertheless, we still felt the need to show some love for Bruno Sammartino, The Ultimate Warrior, Jeff Hardy, The Big Show, Eddie Guerrero, Diesel, Razor Ramon, Jake Roberts, Ricky Steamboat, “Rowdy” Roddy Piper, and Daniel Bryan, and list them as honorable mentions on our countdown.

20. Andre the Giant

Credit: WWE

While the peak of his career occurred for over a decade before he became a staple of WWF television, few are as influential on the success of the pro wrestling world leader. He was one of the first major attractions the company had that increased its standing in the industry, and if he hadn’t taken one legendary slam from Hulk Hogan at Wrestlemania III, the business might be a far different place than it is right now.

19. Mick Foley

Credit: WWE

Mick Foley brought hardcore wrestling to the masses and has had one of the biggest influences on the wrestling industry over the last 30 years. He proved that looking like a million bucks is not a requirement to be a WWE superstar in the modern era, and showed character work and development can captivate an audience even more than the most impressive moves.

18. Chris Jericho

Credit: WWE

When Bret Hart had his nasty fallout with McMahon and the WWE, Chris Jericho would eventually come along and put Canada back on the sports entertainment map, but in a very different way. For as good a wrestler as “Y2J” was, he was an even better entertainer. Jericho was one of the most well-rounded talents in WWE history, and one of the most long-lasting.

17. Rey Mysterio

One of the hallmarks of a talented wrestler is the ability to work with any performer/style and deliver top-notch matches. Rey Mysterio is the epitome of that despite being one of the smallest competitors in WWE history. He broke threw all the existing invisible barriers for wrestlers under six feet tall and is still an elite performer today as he closes in on 50 years old.

Mysterio took his legacy to new heights when he was a part of one of the best storylines heading into Wrestlemania 39 and delivered a highly entertaining match at the event against his son, Dominick Mysterio.

16. Randy Orton

Credit: WWE

Randy Orton had a great deal of pressure put on him early in his career. And while he delivered on camera, he nearly lost his job on several occasions due to his immaturity as a very young WWE superstar. Nevertheless, he grew into one of the greatest athletic talents the promotion ever had and achieved everything that can be done in WWE — often multiple times. “The Legend Killer’s” resume is overflowing with achievements.

15. Seth Rollins

Credit: WWE

When all is said and done, Seth “Freakin’ Rollins will likely move up this list and into the top 10 in time. However, he has already put together a good enough run to land in the top 20, and he is arguably not even in his “wrestler-prime” yet.

What makes him so special is that he is, arguably, the best in-ring performer of his time, but his success in completely reinventing his character to be an annoying heel, and somehow turning that into one of the most popular chapters in his career is truly legendary.

14. Edge

Edge was already a Hall-of-Famer and a legend from his era, but his ability to return from a career-ending injury after nearly a decade, and still be one of the best performers on the mic and in the ring at nearly 50 has taken his place in WWE history to another level. Few performers in the company’s existence can say they are one of the greatest singles and tag team wrestlers of all time. Edge can and is considered among the best to ever do it in either style.

13. CM Punk

Credit: WWE

CM Punk is one of the greatest underdog stories in WWE history and the closest thing to the uncrowned “people’s champion.” He was a performer who raged against a stagnant creative process and tried to push the company into a new age well before it was ready. Even though he rubbed some higher-ups the wrong way, his talent and connection with the audience were undeniable, and he became one of the most beloved talents of his era.

After quitting and being away for a decade, he returned in 2023 to add several more legendary chapters to what has been one of the greatest careers in WWE history.

12. ‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage

Credit: WWE

Many fans know “Macho Man” Randy Savage for his wildly funny — not on purpose — promos during his 1980s WWE heyday. However, many don’t realize he was as elite a wrestler as the company has ever seen. He could wrestle a technical match or take it to the top rope and deliver picturesque moves through the air.

Savage still resonates with fans today for various reasons, which proves how, once in a generation, he truly was.

11. Bret Hart

Credit: WWE

Bret Hart will go down as the greatest technical wrestler in WWE history. He taught a generation of fans that strong in-ring work was just as important as skills on the microphone, and was one of the best storytellers inside the ring that the industry has ever seen. Plus, he was the last great true-blue hero the company had before the age of “Attitude.”

10. Kurt Angle

Credit: WWE

Kurt Angle took WWE to a whole new stratosphere of athleticism when he brought his Olympic gold medal-winning talents to professional wrestling in the late 90s. However, where he blew diehard fans away was in his insane charisma and ability to be both fearsome and ridiculous. No performer could do everything so expertly as Angle. If he had started his career five years earlier, he might be closer to the top spot of this list of the best WWE wrestlers of all time.

9. Triple H

Credit: WWE

Ric Flair will go down as one of the greatest bad guys in wrestling history. Well, Triple H is the Flair of WWE history. No performer was better at being bad than Hunter Hearst Helmsley. However, it can’t be forgotten that he was one of the founders of the legendary D-Generation X faction as well. He is one of the best WWE wrestlers of all time because his run was a major influence on many of the company’s top stars today.

8. Brock Lesnar

Credit: WWE

“The Beast.” It is one of the greatest nicknames in WWE history because that’s exactly what Brock Lesnar is. He is a genetic freak that is equal parts power, speed, and ferocity. He is one of the few WWE performers who had athletic success in “real” sports and was an even greater performer in the second half of his esteemed career.

Due to his talent, maturity, and resume as a former UFC champion, he became a key part of the company, as his aura as a real-life wrecking machine of an athlete helped to bring in record profits. Now, he serves as an attraction that has helped to build money-makers of the future, like Cody Rhodes.

7. Shawn Michaels

Credit: WWE

Shawn Michaels is arguably the greatest pound-for-pound performer in WWE history. Few have had as many legendary matches and been a bigger influence on many of the top stars competing today than “HBK.” A bad back injury cost him eight valuable years, but the second chapter of his career, while different, was just as memorable.

6. Roman Reigns

Credit: WWE

Love him or hate him, Roman Reigns has become a megastar and is a massive reason why the company has raked in billions in revenue over the last 10 years. For years, he was knocked for being the chosen one, but the last five years have proven McMahon was right. With the character shackles off, Reigns has become, arguably, the best storyteller in the game right now and was the longest-reigning champion of the modern era.

However, beyond his historic reign, he has cemented himself as a legend by being a focal point of one of the best storylines in wrestling history with his faction, the Bloodline. The tale reached epic levels that are now on par with the NWO.

5. The Rock

Credit: WWE

After Steve Austin helped make WWE cool again, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson further expanded the audience with his uncanny charisma, mic skills, and underrated ring work. He is one of the few talents who had true mass appeal and turned that into a hugely successful career in Hollywood. The Rock will go down as one of the most famous and memorable WWE wrestlers of all time because of the influence he will have on several generations of performers that come after him.

4. Hulk Hogan

Credit: WWE

We would not have WWE as we know it today if not for the game-changing success that happened in the 1980s because of Hulk Hogan. He helped build the WWE brand nationally, made professional wrestling worthy of primetime television slots, and turned it into an early money-maker on pay-per-view. Hogan truly is the Babe Ruth of WWE.

3. The Undertaker

Credit: WWE

No other WWE wrestler has ever had the main event-level longevity of The Undertaker. It is safe to say he helped make the company a billion dollars from his success as a performer and the legion of fans he cultivated over 30 years in the promotion.

He turned an oddball character into one of the most iconic personalities in WWE history. Plus, he took part in some of the most memorable matches ever. The Undertaker is a name that will still be talked about 30 years from now.

2. ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin

Credit: WWE

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin almost singlehandedly turned WWE from a niche entertainment format into one of the coolest things on television during the second half of the 90s. His iconic anti-hero character and intensity helped build a TV ratings machine for WWE on Monday nights and transitioned the company from a million-dollar company to a billion-dollar corporation.

No performer had a greater influence on pop culture, on the company in front of the camera, and in the WWE bank accounts at his peak than “Stone Cold.”

1. John Cena

Credit: WWE

Speaking of love him or hate him, John Cena was the originator of the split audience reaction. He was beloved by the kids and casuals but loathed by men and diehards. He championed the promotion after the “Attitude” era and proved he was far more than the “five moves of doom” at the back end of his career.

What makes him the best WWE wrestler of all time is being a top performer in every quadrant. He could put buts in seats, boost ratings, sell absurd amounts of merchandise, he could promote at a 99th percentile level on the mic, and he was in way more epic matches than he gets credit for.