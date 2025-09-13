Andrade is going to get the chance to make unfortunate history and be the first wrestler to go from WWE to AEW, to WWE, and back to AEW.

Heading into this year’s SummerSlam, the Mexican star was part of a notable push with fellow Lucha star Rey Fenix as part of a tag team. However, the duo came up short in a multi-team ladder match at the August event, and they have been MIA ever since.

Fenix finally made his return to WWE TV on Friday’s SmackDown, facing Sami Zayn for his United States title. However, his former tag team partner will not be following him back to television.

Andrade is gone from WWE, Fightful Select has confirmed. @WrestleMobs put it on our radar that he was moved to the alumni section and that he might be finished up.



After it was noticed that Andrade had surprisingly been moved to the WWE alumni page, Fightful confirmed on Saturday that the former NXT Champion is no longer with the company.

The one-time US and Speed champ returned to the company at the 2024 Royal Rumble after being released in March of 2021. He would join AEW a few months later. However, while he had quite a few good matches, his time in the company was not memorable. He was also reportedly among several former WWE talents who wanted to get an early release from their contracts.

His second run in WWE was similar. Andrade has some good matches, including a seven-match series with Carmelo Hayes, but his run was mostly underwhelming. Now, he has the chance to be the first performer to work for both companies a second time. While being wanted is good, you can leave and return to a company but so many times in a career.

The 35-year-old is still in his prime. Promotions like TNA, NJPW, and CMLL should try and jump at the chance to sign him.