Major updates have emerged on how much time AJ Styles has left on his WWE contract, and the final angle of his career in the company.

“The word is out his contract is up in February, and whatever the situation is, obviously it happened on television; it’s not a shoot, okay?” Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer reports. “But they’re doing some kind of storyline, and I think the idea was that they did it on the foreign show and not the U.S. show. It’s kind of clever because if it were on the U.S. show, everybody would go, ‘It’s storyline.’ But it was during the commercial, so now people are going like, ‘It wasn’t scripted.’

“I don’t know what the angle is, but it is a unique angle that they are working on. I don’t know how much longer he’s going to go, because when he signed the new deal, it was a short-term deal. So that tells me that when he signed the deal that he wasn’t planning on wrestling much longer. It may be a way to kind of call attention to farewell stuff.”

AJ Styles mentions that Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson aren't with him in WWE anymore… Michin is on SmackDown… it feels like someone doesn't want him there anymore.



In between segments on WWE Raw this week, Styles had a promo that only aired in international markets. In it, he made reference to former The Club member Luke Gallow, Karl Anderson, and Michin, no longer having backup, and claimed “someone” backstage didn’t want him in the company anymore. And that person was setting him up to fail. It is expected to kick off a new long-term storyline for him in the final months of his career.

Over the last few weeks, Styles has taken a pair of big losses to Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio. But a new report last week claimed that the storyline has not ended, and he could appear at the WWE-AAA Worlds Collide event this Saturday to continue the feud.