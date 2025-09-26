The WWE roster has been hit with a series of injuries this year. The intense in-ring action, physical nature of the sport, and some unfortunate situations have led to multiple WWE superstars being pushed to the sidelines for numerous months.

This tough luck has caused major shifts in plans and pushes for the unfortunate talents that saw their moment halted by injuries. With that in mind, we look at six WWE stars who have been forced out of action for months after their bodies failed them.

6. Rey Mysterio

Credit: WWE

Rey Mysterio was set to battle El Grande Americano at WrestleMania 41. However, he had to withdraw from the match at the last minute due to injury. Mysterio was replaced by the newest SmackDown star, Rey Fenix, who failed to defeat El Grande Americano. As for The Master of the 619, he has revealed that he is suffering from a groin injury and is yet to return to in-ring action.

5. Kevin Owens

Credit: WWE

Much like Rey Mysterio, Kevin Owens was also pulled from his scheduled match at WrestleMania 41. He was set to battle Randy Orton. Weeks before the show, KO announced that he would require neck surgery. And would be on the sidelines for an unknown period, putting his career in serious jeopardy.

4. Chad Gable

Credit: WWE

Chad Gable had been going strong, as himself and his alter ego, El Grande Americano. On the June 23rd edition of RAW, he was attacked by Penta in a backstage segment. This was done to write him off television, as a report by PWInsider stated that Gable needed to undergo shoulder surgery.

3. Zoey Stark

Credit: WWE

Zoey Stark competed in qualifying for Money in the Bank a few weeks ago. While executing a top rope move, she landed awkwardly and injured her knee. Stark was helped to the back and required immediate surgery, which will put her on the bench for months now.

2. Drew McIntyre

Credit: WWE

Drew McIntyre has been on hiatus ever since he lost a gruesome Steel Cage match to Damian Priest at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event in May. The nature of his injury is currently unknown. However, McIntyre stated in an interview with the Orlando Sentinel that he was not even able to turn his head left, hinting at serious issues.

1. Liv Morgan

Credit: WWE

Liv Morgan hit a major setback in the prime of her career. On the June 16th edition of RAW, an awkward landing on the mat during a match with Kairi Sane led to Morgan dislocating her shoulder. It was later revealed via multiple reports that her injury was severe and that she would require surgery, which would put her out of action for close to six months.