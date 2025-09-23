WWE is the king of professional wrestling for many reasons. But the most important element is the company’s ability to create legendary performers. Not just when it comes to the men, but also the women’s side of the roster. But which ladies are the best of the best? We look to answer that question with our rundown of the 10 greatest WWE women’s wrestlers of all time.

Natalya Neidhart

Credit: WWE

Natalya Neidhart is like the Cal Ripken Jr. of the WWE women’s roster. She is closing in on 20 years in the company, has rarely missed significant time, and is still a good performer in the ring. Was she ever a consistent top star? No. But she has won multiple world titles. Plus, her role in helping develop talent and pushing the women’s evolution is why she is one of the best female performers in WWE history and a future Hall of Famer.

Asuka

Credit: WWE

Asuka was, arguably, the most dominant female performer in WWE history. She was a beautiful monster in NXT and continues that unbeatable run when she eventually moved on to the main roster. “The Empress of Tomorrow” has won every major title in the company and won the first women’s Royal Rumble match. She is the most successful Japanese performer in WWE history and has always been one of the best wrestlers on the roster.

Chyna

Credit: WWE

Speaking of dominant forces, Chyna broke the mold for what women can do in WWE. In a sport driven by ultra-masculinity, she showed female performers can be absolute bad a**es and put the hurt on their male counterparts physically. She was one of the most unique performers in company history and remains the only woman to have won one of the men’s titles, the Intercontinental belt in 1999.

Lita

Credit: WWE

Lita will go down as one of the most influential female performers in WWE history. In an era where women were overly sexualized, she took the hand she was dealt and broke the glass ceiling by showing women can be risk-taking high flyers, too. Her style completely changed the perception of women’s wrestling in North America and had an undeniable “it factor” that earned her a legion of fans.

Bayley

Credit: WWE

While she isn’t an amazing athlete, Bayley is one of the most well-rounded performers in WWE history. She is one of the division’s better wrestlers, but her character work is what makes her stand out, and she has never been afraid to take risks and evolve her look and personality. It has kept her relevant for a decade and locked up a Hall of Fame spot when she hangs up her boots one day.

Rhea Ripley

Credit: WWE

Rhea Ripley will move up higher in this list as the years go by. She has the fearsome vibes of Chyna but also the “it factor” of Lita, while being an outstanding wrestler. The Aussie has been a huge part of showing women’s wrestling matches can be just as good as the men’s every week and headline WWE Raw or SmackDown on any given Monday or Friday night.

Sasha Banks

Credit: WWE

While she departed the company in frustration in 2022, Sasha Banks left an undeniable impact on the division. She was outstanding at being a heel, but had an inherent likability that made her equally successful as a babyface. Banks is one of the best in-ring performers the WWE Performance Center has ever produced. Her feud with Charlotte Flair is one of the best in division history, and she made history by being part of just the second women’s match to headline at WrestleMania in 2021.

Charlotte Flair

Credit: WWE

To many WWE fans, Charlotte Flair is the greatest women’s wrestler in WWE history. The daughter of Ric Flair is a 14-time world champion and one part of the first women’s match to main event WrestleMania in 2019. However, she was also the first elite athlete to join the division. It made her a trailblazer, and she set a new and much higher standard for what a woman’s wrestling match can be.

Trish Stratus

Credit: WWE

Trish Stratus is arguably the most complete performer the WWE women’s division has ever had. After being a valet and eye candy early in her career, the Canadian legend molded herself into becoming the best female wrestler on the roster during her era. Furthermore, she improved her character work and was in many major storylines and impactful face or heel. Yet, what makes her truly one of a kind has been her ability to return to the company at nearly 50 and be in entertaining matches and feuds. Something no other women’s wrestler has done like she has.

Becky Lynch

Credit: WWE

Becky Lynch at her best was like the female version of “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. No female wrestler has come anywhere close to being as huge a star as Lynch was in 2018 and 2019. The “Irish Lass-kicker” was an elite bad a** and remains the best talker in division history. Yet, while she has always been an average athlete, it hasn’t stopped her from being a part of quite a few legendary matches.

Furthermore, she has been one of the best babyfaces and heels of the last decade for the entire roster.