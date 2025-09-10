WWE has produced a stunning number of wrestling legends over the last 50 years. However, only one person can be a WWE or World Heavyweight Champion on a given week. To the chagrin of millions of fans, there are quite a few massive fan-favorites that never reached the mountain top in the company. Let’s look at the 10 greatest WWE stars to never win a top title.

Sami Zayn

Credit: WWE

Sami Zayn is beloved by millions of WWE fans. He is fantastic as the underdog who never gives up, and it has helped him earn some major moments during his career. Unfortunately, none of them were winning the WWE or World Heavyweight title. With the company continuing to hint at winning a top title eventually, he may end up having to be removed from this list in the next few years.

Owen Hart

Credit: WWE

Owen Hart was one of the best heels of his era. If his story of being jealous of his brother Bret Hart’s success had played out now, it likely would have headlined a major premium live event. And led to a huge push for Hart down the line. He was a phenomenal wrestler who was also an entertaining character. He was excellent in his role, and in the modern era, that would have been rewarded with a WWE or World Heavyweight belt.

Razor Ramon

Credit: WWE

Razor Ramon should have been a WWE Champion. He was one of the most popular performers of his era and was a part of quite a few memorable matches. Unfortunately for NWO founder Scott Hall, he was blocked by pals Shawn Michaels and Diesel/Kevin Nash from ever breaking into the world title picture. Ramon inspired many future stars, including those of Latin descent, and he is one of the great “What if” tales in WWE history.

Mr. Perfect

Credit: WWE

If Mr. Perfect were around now, he would most certainly be a WWE Champion. Or at least in the main event picture throughout the year. Curt Henning was the total package. He was in tip-top shape and had great size. He was one of the best wrestlers of his era. And he oozed cocky charisma. Unfortunately, he competed in an era where the main event spotlight was only big enough for Hulk Hogan and just a few others.

‘Rowdy’ Roddy Piper

Credit: WWE

“Rowdy” Roddy Piper was truly ahead of his time. Microphone and promo skills are a huge part of being a main event star in WWE now. The Hall of Famer was one of the early pioneers to show a performer can talk their way into a top spot. If the rowdy one was more willing to politic backstage, he might have become a WWE champion. However, he was cut from a different cloth — or kilt — and did things his way throughout his legendary career.

Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts

Credit: WWE

Jake “The Snake” Roberts is like many of the men on this list as a super-talented performer who was in the wrong era. His legendary finisher, the DDT, was one of the best of the 1980s. His promos could be scary and intimidating. And to this day, he is still considered one of the best ring psychologists of all time. If Roberts were around now, he for sure would have won a top championship.

Matt Hardy

Credit: WWE

While his brother Jeff Hardy has always been seen as the bigger star because of his “It” factor, Matt Hardy is the far more creatively gifted member of the Hardy Boyz. That creativity was often overlooked while he was in WWE. But during his first run in TNA, he proved just how special he was as a performer. Christian rose to the top and became a champion in WWE despite being in Edge’s shadow. If the company had allowed Hardy to spread his creative wings, he could have joined his brother as a world champion.

‘Ravishing’ Rick Rude

Credit: WWE

Like Mr. Perfect, “Ravishing” Rick Rude was the total package. He was a physical specimen. An outstanding wrestler, and was great in his role as a hated heel. Nowadays, he likely would be getting a ton of cheers since fans today love a talented bad guy. Rude would likely be a top star in WWE today. His look, wrestling skills, and natural charisma were undeniable.

‘Million Dollar Man’ Ted Dibiase

Credit: WWE

During the late 1980s and early 90s, Ted Dibiase was one of WWE’s elite heels. From his maniacal laugh to stuffing $100 bills into foe’s gullet, it was easy to hate the “Million Dollar” man. Yet, despite feuds with elite stars of the time, he never came close to becoming WWE Champion. Similar to Mr. Perfect, if he had come into the industry during the 2000s, it feels likely he would have eventually won a top title in the company.

Ricky ‘The Dragon’ Steamboat

Credit: WWE

Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat was, arguably, the best wrestler of his era. Yet, he also had a magnetism that endeared him to a generation of fans. Unfortunately for him, Vince McMahon only saw him as a midcard talent worthy only of Intercontinental title bouts. If he performed now, Steamboat’s talents would be undeniable, and a world title would be on his resume.