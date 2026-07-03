A former Philadelphia 76ers orthopedic consultant is sounding the alarm about the physical toll Caitlin Clark is enduring in the WNBA. In fact, he’s warning that continued hard contact could lead to serious — even life-threatening — consequences.

Which sounds a little bit — just a tiny bit — dramatic.

Dr. Nicholas DiNubile, who served as a consultant for the 76ers, told he’s deeply troubled by what he’s seen in Clark’s games. The Indiana Fever superstar is already sidelined with a back injury, but the bigger concern stems from repeated incidents of rough play, most recently a punch to the throat by Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas that drew no whistle on the court.

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“The type of contact and the amount of contact that she gets is concerning to me. It’s troubling to me,” he said. “You can crush someone’s larynx with very little pressure. Ten to 20 pounds of pressure can damage the throat or larynx area.”

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“Even if you don’t fracture the larynx, a blow to that area, you could get some swelling or bleeding and close the airway and get into a very rapid life-or-death situation,” DiNubile added. “I wouldn’t want to be the team doctor having to deal with that. That’s what keeps us up at night, those kind of things that you have to respond to on the court… you can’t go for the throat.”

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Again, a bit on the dramatic side. Though not going after someone’s throat does seem like common sense. Which Thomas appears to be lacking.

The doctor pointed out that Clark has absorbed far more than just one questionable hit. She’s been poked in the eyes, smacked in the face, and knocked down while landing from her signature three-point shots. Those falls carry their own dangers — concussions, head trauma, or leg injuries if she lands awkwardly.

“Just getting hit on the head and hit across the head, you know, head injuries, concussions, any variety of things like that. Then you fall to the floor, and anything can happen when you fall to the floor,” he said. “So, um, just not good and not necessary. I don’t think it’s necessary.”

I had the opportunity share my concerns about @CaitlinClark22 with @JackThompsonFOX at @FoxNews @FOXSports. I am also disappointed that we have not heard more/anything from current WNBA Team Physicians on this as their 1st and foremost responsibility is the health & safety of the… https://t.co/KkUrJFwqpb — Nicholas DiNubile MD (@drnickUSA) July 2, 2026

Since Clark came into the league in 2024, she’s been on the receiving end of some rough, controversial physicality. Fox News ran a timeline showing at least 13 incidents that raised eyebrows — eye pokes, plus the ruptured eardrum she mentioned afterward. A bunch of fans and analysts keep complaining that referees aren’t calling those flagrant fouls fast enough, so the league’s biggest draw is basically left out there unprotected.

DiNubile doesn’t believe Clark can do much of anything in these moments.

“It’s hard to protect yourself with those type of… And that’s why they’re flagrant fouls, right? You just… There, there’s no way to really protect yourself in those instances… she takes it in stride,” DiNubile continued. “I don’t think she brings any of it on herself.”

Well, that’s where the league and its officials need to step in. Start using the whistle they issue you before the game.

The WNBA has come under increasing scrutiny as Clark’s popularity has skyrocketed. While Commissioner Cathy Engelbert issued a statement addressing online toxicity and threats following the Thomas incident, many observers noted the league offered no immediate public show of support for Clark herself after the throat punch.