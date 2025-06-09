Senator Wants an Apology From Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark, and the WNBA Over False Racism Accusations Against Fans

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Senator Jim Banks from Indiana is demanding that the WNBA, Caitlin Clark, and the Indiana Fever apologize to fans following an investigation that found no evidence of racial remarks directed at Chicago Sky player Angel Reese during a game last month.

The league embarrassed itself, spending two weeks investigating alleged racist comments from the Fever faithful following an in-game skirmish between Caitlin Clark and Reese.

All parties involved helped lend credence to the allegations, despite there being no evidence to support them.

“We have investigated the report of racist fan behavior in the vicinity of the court during the May 17, 2025, Chicago Sky at Indiana Fever game,” the league sheepishly admitted after a thorough review.

“Based on information gathered to date, including from relevant fans, team, and arena staff, as well as audio and video review of the game, we have not substantiated it.”

They were never going to substantiate something that clearly didn’t happen. And everyone with a working set of eyes knew that it never happened.

Will We Hear Any Apologies?

Senator Banks, during an appearance on OutKick’s “Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich,” initially addressed Reese’s role in the ‘racism’ investigation, though he contends there is a zero percent chance she’ll issue an apology.

Following the initial announcement of the investigation, Angel Reese spoke about the completely fabricated charges of racist behavior by the fans.

“Obviously, there’s no place in this league for that,” she said. “I think the WNBA and our team and our organization has done a great job supporting me. … Going through this whole process, if it can happen to me, it can happen to anyone.”

Turns out, it didn’t happen to her.

“(Reese) accused the Indiana Fever fan base of being racists. They investigated it. They said those accusations were false. The least that she could do is apologize to our great state and the fans that show up at these games and say, ‘I’m sorry, I was wrong,’” Banks contends.

“Obviously, she’s not going to do that.”

Caitlin Clark and the WNBA Too

Of course, Reese isn’t going to do that. It would kill her obvious obsession with playing the victim in her one-sided rivalry with Clark.

Banks didn’t spare the Fever or their golden goose, Caitlin Clark, either.

“Those are awful accusations. They weren’t true. The fans weren’t shouting racial slurs towards Angel Reese or opposing players. I mean, where is Caitlin Clark? Where is the Indiana Fever?” he continued. Where is the WNBA saying that that investigation – there shouldn’t have been an investigation.”

“The allegations were false. Where’s the apology? It’s disappointing.”

Clark, you would think, would have a vested interest in issuing a statement, since these were her fans who were smeared. And she helped push the narrative and expressed hope that the WNBA would find something.

“There’s no place for that in our game, there’s no place for that in society,” Clark said when the investigation was launched. “Certainly, we want every person who comes into our arena — whether player or fan — to have a great experience.”

“Hopefully, the investigation — we’ll leave that up to them to find anything and take the proper action if so,” she said.

They found nothing. The fans were falsely accused. And nobody is stepping up to tell them, ‘We’re sorry.’

Shame on everyone involved.