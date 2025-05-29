Dave Portnoy Tears Into the WNBA Over ‘Caitlin Clark’ Investigation: ‘Fans Deserve Better’

Credit: Grace Smith-IndyStar via Imagn Images

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy continued hammering the WNBA following news that their investigation into alleged racism on the part of Caitlin Clark fans eventually yielded no evidence.

The league embarrassed itself, spending two weeks investigating alleged racist comments from the Indiana Fever faithful following an in-game skirmish between Clark and Chicago Sky player Angel Reese.

Reese and the media helped perpetuate the false accusations. But there was never any evidence, and, try as they might, the WNBA was unable to secretly uncover anything.

“We have investigated the report of racist fan behavior in the vicinity of the court during the May 17, 2025, Chicago Sky at Indiana Fever game,” the league said in a statement. “Based on information gathered to date, including from relevant fans, team and arena staff, as well as audio and video review of the game, we have not substantiated it.”

It’s difficult to substantiate something that never happened. And everyone with a working set of eyes knew that it never happened.

Portnoy Unloads on the League for Their Behavior Targeting Caitlin Clark Fans for Racism

Portnoy, who had been in the crowd at the game in which Caitlin Clark fans were accused of racism, took to X to hammer the league over the ultimately silly investigation.

He didn’t exactly hold back on the Fever organization either.

“It’s okay to have a spine @IndianaFever,” Portnoy wrote. “The ‘investigation’ was bulls—. Both you and @WNBA gave [credibility] to a very obvious troll.”

“@espn ran with it. @CaitlinClark22 had to defend her fans for no reason. You made something outta nothing,” he added. “@IndianaFever fans deserve better.”

Portnoy, like Sportsnaut, stated from the outset that it was doubtful that any racist comments were directed at Reese.

Clark Didn’t Exactly Defend Her Fans

Portnoy, of course, is right. Except for one portion of his comments – Caitlin Clark didn’t exactly come out and defend her fans against the racism charges.

In fact, she helped lend credence to the sham investigation.

Clark responded to the claims of “hateful comments” despite the lack of evidence that they happened.

“There’s no place for that in our game, there’s no place for that in society,” she said. “Certainly, we want every person who comes into our arena — whether player or fan — to have a great experience.”

“I appreciate the league doing that [investigation]. I appreciate that the Fever organization has been at the forefront of that.”

Now, you’d think the league and the Fever would come out and publicly apologize to the fans they smeared as racist bigots.

Clark has also bent the knee when it comes to mentioning her “white privilege” on multiple occasions.

Maybe the privileged ones are those who can make up false allegations of racism and never have to answer for them.