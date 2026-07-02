Caitlin Clark’s arrival in the WNBA isn’t just boosting ratings and selling out arenas — it’s making life better for the league’s veterans, too, according to longtime sports columnist Christine Brennan. The USA Today writer made the case after a much-discussed on-court moment between Clark and Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas.

The Incident That Sparked the Debate

At this point, our readers are well-versed in what took place between Thomas and Clark. The former got caught putting her fist to the throat of the latter, then trying to step on and over her during their matchup last week. No foul was called live, but the league reviewed the play afterward and upgraded it to a Flagrant 2. Thomas was suspended for one game and fined $1,000.

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What ensued, however, was an avalanche of outrage from Clark fans, which was then countered by claims of victimhood from Thomas fans.

🔥Hold up…A closer look at the dirty play by Alyssa Thomas last night w/ a new angle — Wait for the freeze + zoom on each.



– Knee to the groin

– Pinches her underarm

– Fist to the throat

– Attempt to stomp on her (she moved)



Why do @WNBA players hate Caitlin Clark so much? 🤯 pic.twitter.com/83JZSChdEu — HeroOfTheDay (@Hero_OfThe_Day) June 25, 2026

Rather than focusing on the rivalry, Brennan, during an appearance on OutKick’s “Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich,” is looking big picture. She argued that Clark’s meteoric rise — complete with record viewership, sold-out crowds, and mainstream attention — has elevated the entire WNBA ecosystem. And that includes players like Thomas, who now find themselves in a much brighter spotlight.

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Brennan’s Bigger Point on the Caitlin Clark Effect

“Caitlin Clark, with all the TV ratings, all the attendance figures, everything that she has brought, she has made Alyssa Thomas’ life better,” Brennan suggests. “She’s making more money. She’s got it. She’s not in the middle seat anymore in coach as they all used to be, some of them, and instead you’ve got the fist to the throat.”

“She’s hitting the person who brought her all of that. That’s why this story resonates.”

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Brennan’s point is that Clark’s success is improving everyone in the league’s sporting life. And yet they treat her the way that they have.

The former Iowa star’s arrival has forced veterans to sharpen their games while bringing new fans and resources to the league.

For Thomas, a proven star and obviously fierce competitor, facing Clark regularly isn’t a threat but an opportunity — raising her own profile and pushing her to perform at an even higher level in front of bigger audiences than ever before. Instead, nobody is talking about her game. Right now, they only care about her boorish actions and attitude.

Clark has shattered expectations since entering the league. Well, when she’s not getting beaten down and sent to the injury list, that is.

Her no-look passes, deep range, and electric playstyle have drawn comparisons to NBA legends and turned casual viewers into die-hard fans. Games featuring the Indiana Fever routinely shatter viewership records, and attendance across the league is up significantly. That surge translates to more marketing deals, better facilities, and higher salaries — benefits that extend to every player, not just the rookie sensation.

They literally have a term for it — the Caitlin Clark effect. But Thomas and others in the league treat her as an enemy.

When are they going to learn?