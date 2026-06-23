The Atlanta Dream forward has built her brand on buckets, confidence, and headline-worthy style, making the purchase feel less like a splurge and more like a natural extension of the Angel Reese empire. Even more so after she launched her latest Angel Reese 1s collection.

And with the timing? She made sure the moment hit even harder.

The Luxury Details Hidden Inside Angel Reese’s New Ride

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Angel Reese had fans doing a double take off the hardwood after showing off a pink-interior Rolls-Royce Cullinan on her Instagram Story. With its custom styling and unmistakable color scheme, the luxury SUV felt like a perfect fit for the image Reese has cultivated since arriving in the WNBA.

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The reveal came at a time when Reese was already dominating headlines, proving once again that her off-court star power is keeping pace with her production between the lines.

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Public reports identified the vehicle as a Rolls-Royce Cullinan featuring a custom pink interior, which surfaced publicly in mid-June 2026. While the exact purchase date remains unclear, that’s when fans first got a glimpse of the eye-catching ride. And it wasn’t just the SUV grabbing attention. Sharp-eyed fans noticed a plush Chanel purse sitting front and center in the vehicle before Reese capped off the video by flashing a matching pink Rolex. The designer bag is estimated to be worth around $5,000, while the watch reportedly carries a price tag of roughly $12,000.

Luxury rides aren’t new territory for Reese. Shortly after entering the league, she made waves with a white Mercedes-Benz SUV featuring a pink interior. But the Rolls-Royce appears to be the crown jewel of her publicly known collection so far. The pink aesthetic is hardly a surprise. Reese has embraced the Barbie persona throughout her rise to stardom, first earning recognition as “Bayou Barbie” at LSU before becoming one of the WNBA’s most marketable young faces.

Still, the car conversation was only part of the story.

Just days later, Reese added another milestone to her growing résumé. On June 20, the Atlanta Dream forward became the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 1,000 career rebounds, needing just 79 games to hit the mark. The previous record belonged to Tina Charles, who reached the milestone in 89 games. Reese secured rebound No. 1,000 during Atlanta’s 113-96 victory over the Indiana Fever. The historic board came with 4:29 remaining in the third quarter following an Allisha Gray miss, and fittingly, Reese turned the play into a putback basket.

From luxury-car flexes to rewriting the record books, Reese continues to show why she’s one of the league’s biggest stars both on and off the court.