Angel Reese just made Poison Ivy official. Angel Reese and Reebok are adding another bucket to the Bayou Barbie’s growing sneaker lineup with the latest edition of the Reebok Angel Reese 1. Inspired by Reese’s larger-than-life personality, the electro-funk themed colorway is set to drop later this month, bringing plenty of flair to the hardwood and the tunnel alike.

As if the Chicago Sky star wasn’t already turning heads with her double-doubles and rebounding dominance, Reese is once again showing why she’s one of the WNBA’s biggest style icons. Her newest signature release with Reebok is officially here, and it’s serving major Halloween vibes. The inspiration? Reese’s viral Poison Ivy costume from Halloween 2024.

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This time, however, the Bayou Barbie traded the dramatic feathers and sequins for a cleaner, game-ready look. The sneaker rocks a vibrant, eye-catching color that pops without being over the top, blending performance with the fashion-forward energy that has become Reese’s trademark.

Angel Reese just gave fans their first look at the latest Angel Reese 1 colorway, the electric lime-green “Poison Angel,” via Instagram. The bold release is a direct nod to the Chicago Sky star’s viral Poison Ivy-inspired Halloween costume from 2024, bringing that same main-character energy to the hardwood.

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The Angel Reese 1 ‘Poison Angel’ colorway is bold by design,” Reese said. “It represents confidence, edge, and owning your space. This colorway is for anyone who plays fearlessly, stands out from the crowd, and isn’t afraid to be seen.” The Reebok Angel Reese 1 “Poison Angel” is set to drop on June 25 at 10 a.m. ET through Reebok.com and Dick’s Sporting Goods in both adult and kids’ sizes.

And while the latest release is guaranteed to turn heads off the court, performance remains the real focus. Built for players who thrive in the paint, the sneaker mirrors Reese’s own game—bold, relentless, and impossible to ignore. Meanwhile, Reese continues to prove her value on the floor, emerging as the piece that has elevated Atlanta’s frontcourt and helped fuel the Dream’s rise this season.