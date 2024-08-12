Wild Miami Heat rumor from popular podcaster details path to unexpectedly land young superstar to replace Jimmy Butler

Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

A shocking new rumor from a popular sports podcaster details a path for the Miami Heat to eventually land fast-rising superstar Anthony Edwards in a blockbuster trade.

This has been a fairly uneventful offseason for the Heat. Despite early summer rumors about Jimmy Butler being unhappy with his contract situation and possibly asking for a trade, it has been all quiet around the organization since. That isn’t a bad thing, but they certainly have not improved the roster following a first-round ouster from the NBA playoffs.

Also Read: Where do the Miami Heat land in our latest NBA power rankings

It does not look like the organization will make any major changes before February’s NBA trade deadline, but recently, uber-popular sports podcaster Dan Le Batard outlined a wild path for the Miami Heat to completely overhaul their long-term strategy with a stunning trade for the Minnesota Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards.

Anthony Edwards stats (2023-24): 25.9 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 5.1 APG, 1.3 SPG, 36% 3PT

Could the Miami Heat land Anthony Edwards due to the Minnesota Timberwolves ownership drama?

“Partial information on something that will be explosive if it happens,” Le Batard started by saying. “I’m going to set you up for something that is speculative right now but is something to keep an eye on. Glen Taylor is the owner of the Timberwolves and he sold the team to Alex Rodriguez [and a business partner]. There’s an arbitration coming up in which we’re going to find out who gets that team. And this is what you need to watch out for.

“If Glen Taylor keeps the team, what’s going to happen after that is they’re going to lose their team president Tim Connelly. He’s going to leave because he signed a long-term deal with the A-Rod team. And I think it’s contingent on A-Rod being the owner,” he added. “If Tim Connelly leaves, the next step on that is Anthony Edwards possibly wanting to leave with him and requesting a trade to Miami.”

Anthony Edwards contract: Five years, $244.6 million

It is unclear why Edwards would specifically ask for a trade to Miami. He is not from Florida and grew up in Atlanta, Georgia. However, the Heat has often been a preferred destination for many star players over the last 20 years and isn’t a wild notion. It only adds more to the idea that Alex Rodriquez needs to win the arbitration battle for control of the team.

Jimmy Butler turns 35 this September, and the organization not being interested in a new long-term deal shows they are already planning on life after the six-time All-Star. Landing Edwards would be the perfect pivot from the Butler era for the team.

Also Read: Miami Heat’s Erik Spoelstra to be next USA Basketball head coach?