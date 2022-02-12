WATCH: Sam Ryder hits hole in one on 16th at Phoenix Open

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Sam Ryder just made history at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, delivering an unbelievable hole-in-one on the 16th hole. While it’s early in the 2022 PGA season, it will likely go down as one of the best shots this year.

The 6-foot-2 professional golfer hit the 16th hole far down on the Phoenix Open leaderboard, trailing Patrick Cantlay, Brooks Koepka and Xander Schauffele by more than five shots. While the 32-year-old won’t be recording his first PGA Tour win, he recorded an even more incredible ‘first’ in his professional golf career.

Stepping up to the 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale with countless fans watching closely from the three-level grandstands, Ryder delivered the shot of his life and sent the golfing world into chaos as his ball rolled in. “The Loudest Hole in Golf” got the moment it always wanted.

PGA officials had to literally step in to pause the Phoenix Open because of a beer delay. After clearing the course and giving fans some time to celebrate the unforgettable moment, play resumed.

Needless to say, golf fans will remember this moment all year and Ryder will think about it for the rest of his life.

Best reactions to Sam Ryder’s ace ace Phoenix Open

