WATCH: No. 3 Oregon breaks away from Arizona late, 41-19

Oregon’s Anthony Brown threw for three touchdowns, and a big-play defense rescued the Ducks with five interceptions to help subdue winless Arizona in a 41-19 victory on Saturday night in Eugene, Ore.

Brown completed 10 of 21 passes for 206 yards for the Ducks (4-0, 1-0 Pac-12), who were in trouble entering the fourth quarter. Arizona (0-4, 0-1) — which has now lost an FBS-high 16 consecutive games — trailed just 24-19 after three periods.

But Oregon began to respond in the fourth quarter with a 43-yard field goal from Camden Lewis with 13:37 to go. After the Ducks forced their first three-and-out of the night, Oregon drove 59 yards, capped by an 18-yard touchdown pass to Spencer Webb for a 34-19 lead with 8:26 left.

Bennett Williams then sealed the victory with a 68-yard interception return for a touchdown at the 7:04 mark.

Jordan McCloud, the third starting quarterback in four games for Arizona, gave the offense a spark, completing 21 of 35 passes for 233 yards. Arizona had six drives of 10-plus plays, controlled the ball for nearly 38 minutes, and had a 435-393 edge in total yards.

But McCloud’s five interceptions — the last of which came in the final minute — were the difference in the game.

The South Florida transfer was picked off by Williams on Arizona’s first snap that set up a field goal and a 10-0 Oregon lead. The Ducks also thwarted two red-zone possessions with a pick in the end zone and another at the 1-yard line.

Oregon led 24-10 at halftime, but the Wildcats sacked Brown for a safety and pulled with 24-19 with 1:36 to go in the third quarter on a 1-yard run by Drake Anderson.

The Ducks have won 15 consecutive games at Autzen Stadium.

Arizona’s losing streak is the longest in school history. The Wildcats entered Saturday’s contest coming off a home loss to FCS opponent Northern Arizona.

Oregon star edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, who had not played since the first half of the season opener because of an ankle injury, played sparingly in the first half before limping off midway through the second quarter. He did not return.

–Field Level Media