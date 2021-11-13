WATCH: Cade McNamara throws 3 TDs as No. 6 Michigan beats Penn State, 21-17

Nov 13, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford (14) runs with the ball during the first quarter against the Michigan Wolverines at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Cade McNamara threw three touchdown passes, including a go-ahead 47-yard strike to Erick All, and No. 6 Michigan edged Penn State 21-17 on Saturday in State College, Pa.

McNamara threw for 217 yards, while Roman Wilson caught two of his touchdown passes. Hassan Haskins carried 31 times for 156 yards and also made five receptions for 45 yards for the Wolverines (9-1, 6-1 Big Ten).

Sean Clifford passes for 205 yards and a touchdown for the Nittany Lions (6-4, 3-4), who have lost four of their past five games. Jahan Dotson caught nine passes for 61 yards. Michigan sacked Clifford seven times.

The Wolverines clung to a 7-6 advantage at the break.

Penn State scored on its first possession as Jordan Stout kicked a 42-yard field goal. The drive was extended by a fake punt, and the Nittany Lions eventually reached Michigan’s 15-yard line but Clifford was sacked on third down, pushing the line of scrimmage back nine yards.

Penn State went all the way to the Wolverines’ 2-yard line on its next possession but didn’t score. The Nittany Lions tried a fake field goal but Stout was tackled for a loss.

The Wolverines took the lead with a 90-yard drive midway through the second quarter. McNamara completed four passes of 13 or more yards during that drive, including a 21-yard strike to Wilson for the touchdown.

Stout blasted a 52-yard field goal late in the half to cut Michigan’s lead to one point.

The Wolverines opened the second half with a 75-yard scoring drive. McNamara, who connected with Cornelius Johnson on a 25-yard pass play during the possession, hit Wilson from the 1-yard-line for the touchdown.

Penn State tied it at 14 with 7:35 remaining. Clifford connected with Dotson three times before finding Tyler Warren from the 2-yard-line for the touchdown. Clifford then passed to Dotson for the 2-point conversion.

Derrick Tangelo forced a McNamara fumble, leading to Stout’s 31-yard field goal with 5:55 left.

Michigan scored on its next possession. After five rushing plays by Haskins, McNamara found All on a crossing route. He raced down the right sideline to put Michigan back on top 21-17 with 3:29 remaining.

–Field Level Media