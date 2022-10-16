Buffalo Bills star Von Miller honoring late Kansas City Chiefs legend Derrick Thomas

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller has widespread knowledge of the history of football, including his defensive end position. Miller displayed this big time ahead of his team’s road date against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.

Prior to the game, Miller was seen sporting a t-shirt depicting late-great fomer Chiefs pass rusher Derrick Thomas. It’s all sorts of great.

#Bills Von Miller honoring #Chiefs legendary pass pusher Derrick Thomas pregame here at Arrowhead. pic.twitter.com/J2SzaXtS91 — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) October 16, 2022

Not too often do you see a player sporting an opposing team’s colors and logo. But this is more than warranted. It also goes to show us how much Miller knows about history in his former AFC West division. Remember, the two-time Super Bowl champion starred for the Denver Broncos from 2011 to about midway through the 2021 campaign.

Von Miller’s tribute to Derrick Thomas

A first-round pick of the Chiefs back in 1989, Thomas made a name for himself as one of the best pass rushers in modern NFL history after starring for the Alabama Crimson Tide in college. He finished his career as a nine-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro.

Tragically, Thomas passed away at the age of 33 back in February of 2000 after being involved in a car accident a few weeks earlier. Thomas was on his way to the Kansas City International Airport during a snowstorm as he was heading to the NFC Championship Game between the then-St. Louis Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Thomas ultimately passed away of pulmonary embolism after suffering a cardiorespiratory arrest. He was still one of the faces of the Chiefs’ organization at the time of his death. Thomas’ career ended with him having registered 126.5 sacks. He still ranks 25th on the all-time list. As for Von Miller, he enters Sunday’s game ranked 31st with 119.5 sacks. He needs eight more to surpass Thomas, and knows full well the history that would create.