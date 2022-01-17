LOOK: Von Miller honors the late Demaryius Thomas ahead of Los Angeles Rams playoff game

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Von Miller and Demaryius Thomas were teammates with the Denver Broncos for the better part of eight seasons. Thomas found himself selected by Denver in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft. One year later, Miller came off the board to the Broncos in the same round.

That’s one of the reasons it’s incredibly hard for Miller to overcome the tragic passing of Thomas at the age of 33 back on December 9.

Thomas passed away from a seizure due to complications of injuries he suffered in an accident back in 2019. The tragedy shocked an unsuspecting football world.

With his Los Angeles Rams set to take on the Arizona Cardinals in the NFC Wild Card Playoffs Monday night, Von Miller was seen paying homage to Thomas with a pretty awesome shirt inside SoFi Stadium in Southern California.

Miller had previously honored Thomas ahead of a game against these very same Ccardinals back on December 13. That included the Super Bowl MVP sporting a No. 88 decal on his helmet, which was Thomas’ number during his Pro Bowl career with the Broncos.