Van Jefferson misses a Los Angeles Rams practice, Sean McVay doesn’t know why

The Los Angeles Rams already had one of the strongest wide receiver rooms in football a year ago. They’ve since added Allen Robinson to a core that also features Cooper Kupp and Van Jefferson.

With the Rams ramping up their training camp activity with every day that passes, on Saturday the team was missing a key member of their unit, and officially, the team doesn’t have an explanation for his absence from the lineup.

Los Angeles Rams won’t offer reason for Van Jefferson’s absence

Van Jefferson had surgery this past offseason after battling through various knee injuries last season. This was described as a ‘cleanup’ procedure, and on July 23rd, he had been declared “100% healthy“.

So, it wouldn’t appear as this absence is due to injury unless he’s experienced a setback or perhaps another ailment.

But head coach Sean McVay was asked about why one of his top receivers was unable to practice on Saturday, and he didn’t offer any explanation, suggesting he himself didn’t have a clue.

“We’re figuring that out right now, working through that. l’ll have more information for you later — like I said, I don’t have anything right now.” Sean Mcvay on Van Jefferson

Jefferson is just 26, is coming off his second season in the NFL after being the 57th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and posted new career highs with the Rams in 2021.

Van Jefferson stats in 2021: 50 receptions, 802 receiving yards, 6 TD catches

Expected to fill the third receiver role in the Matt Stafford-led L.A. passing attack, Jefferson is an important member of the offense. If Jefferson continues to miss time, last season’s second-round pick Tutu Atwell figures to receive a lot more reps after playing just 10 offensive snaps in 2021.

