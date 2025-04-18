Paddy Pimblett beats Justin Gaethje then gets UFC title shot? Ilia Topuria makes bold prediction

Paddy Pimblett may be one of the few people on Earth who believe he can beat former UFC interim champ Justin Gaethje. However, you can add former featherweight king Ilia Topuria to those who would predict an upset in a potential fight.

At UFC 314, lightweight star quieted some of his loudest detractors with a surprisingly dominant victory over former title contender Michael Chandler. His third-round TKO win has led to speculation on what could be next for the English star. Well, pound-for-pound talent Ilia Topuira believes it should be Gaethje, and then a fight with him after.

“I would put Justin Gaethje against Paddy Pimblett, me against Islam [Makhachev],” Topuria said on “The Joe Rogan Experience” this week. “Once I pass him, I get the title, and you put me against Paddy. I think he’s going to him easy. He doesn’t know how to grapple, and Paddy knows how.

Paddy Pimblett record: 23-3 (6 knockouts, 11 submissions)

“Did you ever see him submitting someone? What everyone likes is to dominate people and to win as soon as possible. If you could submit someone as soon as you can, you would do it.”

Would Paddy Pimblett have any chance against Justin Gaethje?

Pimblett had many doubters after his first few bouts inside the Octagon. However, his victories over Tony Ferguson, King Green, and Chandler in his last three deserve respect. Yes, all three are past their prime, but all of those wins were decisive, and the last two were finishes. “The Baddy” got the last two out early, like he should if he has the potential to be a title contender.

Justin Gaethje record: 26-5 (19 knockouts, 2 submissions)

However, Justin Gaethje is a different animal. Despite being 36 years old and 31 fights deep into his career, he is still an elite talent. And he proved that with a second victory over Rafael Fiziev last month. Topuria makes an interesting case about Pimblett’s grappling. It is underappreciated, and Gaethje rarely uses his. But that’s because he doesn’t choose to.

Before he entered MMA, “The Highlight” was a credentialed wrestler, and he would not be easy for Pimblett to take down. Furthermore, he has outstanding cardio, so he is unlikely to wilt as the fight goes on, like the soon-to-be 39-year-old Chandler did after a good first round.

Pimblett would not be a favorite in a potential fight, but there are many that would give him a far better chance than they would have a month ago.

