On Saturday, two elite lightweights faced off in the UFC 329 co-main event when Paddy Pimblett took on Benoit Saint-Denis. The Frenchman entered the bout as a solid favorite following a four-fight win streak, with all of them finishes. However, “The Baddy” again quieted the doubters and scored an impressive submission victory a minute into the bout. Putting the heavy hitter to sleep.

Following his big win, find out where Pimblett lands in our updated UFC lightweight rankings.

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10. Quillan Salkilld (12-1)

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Since earning a contract on Dana White’s Contender Series in the fall of 2024, Australian Quillan Salkilld has been very impressive. He won his first four in the Octagon, including three first-round finishes. However, he got his biggest test yet in May against top-15 stalwart Beneil Dariush.

But just like most of his previous UFC foes, the young fighter got the well-respected MMA veteran out of there in less than a round. His 12th straight win earns him a spot in our UFC lightweight top 10.

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9. Renato Moicano (21-7-1)

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At the end of 2024, Renato Moicano was one of the hottest fighters in the division after winning four straight, including stoppage wins over Jalin Turner and Benoit Saint-Denis. However, back-to-back losses — including a short-notice defeat to former lightweight king Islam Makhachev — ended his momentum as he started the new year.

But in April, he got back in the win column with a main event victory over Chris Duncan. The W lets him hold on to his spot in the 155-pound top 10.

8. Benoit Saint-Denis (17-4)

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Benoit Saint-Denis has had a really good 13-fight run in the UFC. While he has hit some bumps in the road and been on the wrong side of stoppage losses to Dustin Poirier and Renato Moicano, he recently won four straight with all being finishes.

At UFC 329 he had the chance to lock up a title opportunity next if he could score of a fifth straight victory. However, to the surprise of many, BSD made the mistake of sticking his head into Paddy Pimblett’s defense seconds in the fight and the Englishman snapped it up. Handing the Frenchman a tough setbac and dashing his 2026 title hopes.

7. Mauricio Ruffy (14-2)

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Benoit Saint-Denis has had a really good 13-fight run in the UFC. While he has hit some bumps in the road and been on the wrong side of stoppage losses to Dustin Poirier and Renato Moicano, he recently won four straight, all by finish.

At UFC 329, he had the chance to lock up a title opportunity next if he could score a fifth straight victory. However, to the surprise of many, BSD made the mistake of sticking his head into Paddy Pimblett’s defense seconds into the fight, and the Englishman snapped it up. Handing the Frenchman a tough setback and dashing his 2026 title hopes.

6. Max Holloway (27-9)

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Max Holloway will go down as one of the greatest UFC featherweights of all time. However, all good things come to an end, and after a pair of clear losses to the best at 145, he made the jump to lightweight in 2024 and quickly added the BMF title to his trophy case and scored two huge wins over future Hall of Famers Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier.

In March, he returned to defend the title for a second time against another legend, Charles Oliveira. However, his title reign came to an end when the BJJ ace completely dominated him with his grappling. It will be interesting to see where the Hawaiian goes from here.

5. Paddy Pimblett (24-4)

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Paddy Pimblett has his doubters, but you can’t deny starting a UFC career by winning seven straight, including over some future Hall of Famers. Sure, he didn’t get Tony Ferguson or Michael Chandler in their prime, but a win’s a win, and the victories earned him a title fight at UFC 324.

While he didn’t get the W against Justin Gaethje, “The Baddy” showed a massive amount of heart and went to war with the MMA legend. In his follow-up fight at UFC 329, he scored an outstanding win over a red-hot Benoit Saint-Denis. Pushing him right back into the title picture.

4. Charles Oliveira (36-11)

Charles Oliveria owns several UFC records and will go down as one of the greatest Brazilian MMA fighters of all time. There is a lot to love about his fight style, and his resume is stacked with big wins. But age catches up with everyone, and it has affected “Do Bronx” over the last few years as he’s split his last four fights.

Since he is far out of the title pictures, the former lightweight king instead chose to go after the BMF title in March. At UFC 326, Oliveira delivered one of the best performances of his career as he completely dominated fellow future Hall of Famer Max Holloway to win his second championship in the company.

3. Arman Tsarukyan (23-3)

Arman Tsarukyan has developed into one of the very best 155-pounders on earth. During his run in the UFC, he has won many fights, and his only losses have come to the former division king, Islam Makhachev, and fellow ranked star Mateusz Gamrot. However, he has overcome those setbacks, and his impressive victories over Charles Oliveira and Dan Hooker have solidified his place as the undisputed No. 1 contender at lightweight.

2. Ilia Topuria (17-1)

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Ilia Topuria will go down as one of the great featherweights of all time. But instead of building on his 145-pound resume, “El Matador” made the move up to lightweight in search of history in 2025. Well, he achieved that by becoming just the 10th fighter to win gold in two divisions. Crushing former 155-pound champ Charles Oliveria and adding him to his hit list of legends.

The champ put his belt on the line for the first time a year later in the main event of UFC Freedom 250 and was a huge favorite over challenger Justin Gaethje. However, he soon found out about the power that made Gaethje a lightweight legend and was handed the first loss of his career. It will be interesting to see what is next for Topuria after such a definitive defeat.

1. Justin Gaethje (28-5)

Justin Gaethje will go down as not only one of the best lightweight fighters of all time, but he will forever be remembered in UFC lore for being one of the most must-see fighters the promotion has ever had by taking part in some of the greatest wars in UFC history.

However, in the main event of UFC Freedom 250, he padded his Hall of Fame resume by scoring a dominant upset win over former 155-pound champ Ilia Topuria. The victory pushes him all the way into the No. 1 spot of our UFC lightweight rankings for the first time.