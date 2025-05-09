UFC 315 predictions: Will Jack Della Maddalena and Manon Fiorot hear ‘and new’ on Saturday?

Credit: UFC

With the UFC’s latest pay-per-view event going down this Saturday, now is the perfect time to offer up some bold UFC 315 predictions. The card in Montreal, Canada, features 11 fights and a pair of championship bouts at the top. Without further ado, let’s take a look at the event’s main card scraps and predict who will leave the Bell Centre with a victory.

Benoit Saint-Denis vs. Kyle Prepolec

Heading into 2024, Benoit Saint-Denis seemed like one of the scariest rising talents at lightweight. However, after being finished in his last two bouts, “God of War” looks far more human. He was originally set to face Spanish star Joel Alvarez. An injury has led to an opponent change, and instead, the Frenchman will face Canadian Kyle Prepolec in his UFC return.

This will be Prepolec’s second chance at a UFC stint after going 0-2 in the Octagon back in 2019. Unfortunately for him, there is no reason to expect things to change this time. Saint-Denis is the biggest favorite on the card. With him badly needing a win, expect him to get back in the win column with a big finish.

Prediction: Saint-Denis by TKO, Round 1

Jose Aldo vs. Aiemann Zahabi

If this were 2019, Jose Aldo would likely demolish Aiemann Zahabi. However, we are in 2025, and while “Junior” is still a good fighter, he is pushing the limits of staying relevant, a few months away from his 39th birthday. Should Aldo still beat the Canadian on Saturday night? Yes. But at this point in his career, anything is possible. Yet, with his foe being nearly the same age, this will boil down to a skill vs. skill fight, and the Brazilian has more in his toolbox.

Prediction: Aldo by unanimous decision

Alexa Grasso vs. Natalia Silva

Former flyweight queen Alexa Grasso could lock up a title fight with a win over Natalia Silva at UFC 315, especially if Manan Fiorot dethrones Valentine Shevchenko. Yet, the Brazilian offers a serious threat on Saturday. She is unbeaten inside the Octagon after six fights. Furthermore, she has meaningful wins over Jasmine Jasudavicius, Viviane Araujo, and former champion Jessica Andrade.

Nevertheless, the Mexican is such a well-rounded and smart fighter, she should be able to eke out a very competitive clash on the main card.

Prediction: Grasso by unanimous decision

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Manon Fiorot

Since entering the UFC four years ago, Fiorot was viewed as the woman who could eventually take down division icon Shevchenko. While Grasso beat her to that honor, the native of France will still get a chance to defeat the future Hall-of-Famer and win UFC gold this weekend.

At 37, the champ is pushing the limits of her body, and fans have already seen in recent fights that mother time is catching up. While she turned back the clock and was in vintage form in September to regain her title, that only gets harder at this age. Firot is a rising star with a fire in her belly to reach the top, the champ is unlikely to still have. Expect to hear “and new” after the co-main event bout.

Prediction: Fiorot by TKO, Round 3

Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Maddalena

There is one big question heading into the UFC 315 main event between Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena. When the Aussie gets taken down, can he get back up, and often? Being grounded seven times in his fight with Gilbert Burns is a huge red flag for this fight. Yet, the title contender was able to get up each time and scored a TKO win in the third round.

Could he do that against the champ? Sure. Is it likely? Probably not. Muhammad is one of the best grapplers in the division and brings a mauling style that Burns does not have. Maddalena has to get to his opponent early. The longer this goes, the quicker he gets to a loss.

Prediction: Muhammad by submission, Round 4

