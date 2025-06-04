The Sean O’Malley next fight news has finally arrived, and the man known as “Suga” will be back inside the Octagon this weekend. But who will he be facing in the main event of UFC 316?

Who will Sean O’Malley next fight be against?

After avenging the lone loss of his career at UFC 299, “Suga” was handed his second career defeat in September by Merab Dvalishvili. Well, the former bantamweight king will get a chance at revenge once again when he battles the Georgian in a main event rematch this Saturday at UFC 316.

How to watch O’Malley vs. Dvalishvili 2 on June 7

O’Malley vs. Dvalishvili 2 will headline UFC 316 on Saturday

The bout will take place inside the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ

The event will air exclusively on ESPN+

Sean O’Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili II preview

Sean O’Malley is one of the UFC’s most popular and talented fighters. However, his rematch with Merab Dvalishvili is a huge moment in his career and will decide if he will go down as an all-time great in the company.

Wrestling response: There is just one huge question “Suga” will have to address on June 7. Does he have any answer to the champion’s relentless wrestling? O’Malley has shown he knows what to do technically, but Dvalishvili brings a nonstop engine and took the American down six times in their first fight. If O’Malley can stuff and separate or counter Dvalishvili’s shots, this fight will look just like the first and could end earlier.

Sean O’Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili odds: Dvalishvili (-285), O’Malley (+230)

Paradigm shift moment? O’Malley was on a path to becoming the face of the company. However, his loss in September changed the narrative. Mainly because he was dominated at points by his foe’s wrestling. Great fighters and legends bounce back and emphatically respond to losses. If he can’t do that in June, it would mean he is a good but not great fighter, as his fan base believes.

Prediction: This is a huge moment for O’Malley. Wrestling has always been his weakness. If he can’t solve this puzzle and get a win, he will be looked at as another popular but flawed UFC fighter. The company is surely hoping he wins because he has the potential to be a massive star. But only as a champion.

However, this still feels like a bad matchup for “Suga.” Dvalishvili by submission, Round 4

What makes Sean O’Malley so popular?

The Sugar Show: O’Malley has become an immediate star in the UFC by being a cocky fighter with the ability to back up his brash boasts nearly every time. He has a fan-friendly fight style and usually gives them what they want. Seeing fighters get physically embarrassed and put to sleep by a destructive striker is a big part of his draw.

Sean O’Malley record: 18-2-1 NC (12 knockouts, 1 submission)

18-2-1 NC (12 knockouts, 1 submission) Sean O’Malley last fight: Unanimous decision loss to Merab Dvalishvili

Unanimous decision loss to Merab Dvalishvili Sean O’Malley wife: The UFC star is in an open marriage with Danya Gonzalez

The UFC star is in an open marriage with Danya Gonzalez O’Malley has 18 career victories, with 10 coming in the fabled Octagon. He has a 77% finish rate, with 11 KOs and one submission win as he enters his ninth year as a pro fighter.

“Sugar” has sent nine of his opponents home in the first round, including Raulian Paiva, Alfred Khashakyan, and UFC and WEC stalwart Eddie Wineland.

His lone loss in the promotion came to Marlon “Chito” Vera at UFC 252 in August 2020. Although the win is listed as a technical knockout loss, O’Malley suffered a freak injury from a Vera kick that made it a little different than typical TKO defeats.



The Influencer: With his rainbow-colored hairdo and tattoos adorning his body and face, O’Malley is a fighter perfect for the 18 to 32-year-old demographic of UFC fans today. And it shows in his reach on social media platforms.

Despite only being in the organization for a few years, O’Malley already has millions of followers across his Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram accounts.

“Sugar Sean” also has over 900,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel.

Sean O’Malley’s net worth

The measure of a fighter’s success is in dollars and cents stacked up from a career in professional fisticuffs. It is still early days for O’Malley, but his net worth as of 2054 is estimated to be as much as $2.2 million.

How tall is Sean O Malley really?

The reigning bantamweight king is actually abnormally tall for the division and is a whopping 5-foot-11. The same height as many welterweights in the UFC.

What style of fighter is Sean O’Malley?

“Sugar” is very much a striking-first fighter. While he can grapple and has shown rock-solid takedown defense, he is an elite-level sniper. His hands and feet have a counter-striking style similar to legends like Anderson Silva and Israel Adesanya.

Does Sean O’Malley do jiu-jitsu?

Yes, like every other MMA fighter, Sean O’Malley works on all elements of his grappling, including his Brazilian jiu-jitsu. The word is that he has a solid mat game that is very underrated since he has to use it so rarely.