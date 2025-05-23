UFC legend reveals the only fighters Dana White actually became friends with, and it’s not Jon Jones

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

For the most part, UFC boss Dana White has maintained a cordial employer-employee relationship with his fighters. However, former two-division champion Henry Cejudo claims there are two company greats he actually “got close” with.

The UFC would not be the global leader of fight sports without the guidance of Dana White. He is to mixed martial arts what Vince McMahon is to WWE and professional wrestling. He took his company and the entire industry to heights few expected. And he, obviously, couldn’t have done that with his talented roster of fighters.

Over the years, fans have speculated about the friendships he created with certain fighters and the “Dana White privilege” they received. Octagon greats like Ronda Rousey and Jon Jones are believed to have been close with White.

However, during a recent appearance on Jake Shields’ “Fight Back” podcast, future UFC Hall of Famer Henry Cejudo claims only two specific fighters developed a true friendship with their boss. And it’s not Rousey or Jones.

Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov only fighters to have true friendships with Dana White?

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

“Not a lot of people have relations with Dana, you know what I’m saying? If you talk to anybody who knows him…he has a [tight] inner circle,” said Cejudo. “I just don’t think he really gets close to anybody, as a fighter. I think the only people I can think of are maybe Khabib [Nurmagomedov] and maybe Conor [McGregor].”

This is probably speculation and an educated guess from “Triple C.” However, it is one that makes a lot of sense. Both have always seemed to be in their former bosses’ good graces and were allowed to fight when and whoever they wanted when they became the company’s two biggest stars. McGregor being able to face Floyd Mayweather in a boxing bout was the greatest proof White allowed “Notorious” to do things others couldn’t.

McGregor and Nurmagomedov faced off for the lightweight title in a historic 2018 clash that headlined the most successful PPV in company history. That is certainly enough to make Dana White love them. But despite the controversial brawl that happened after their bout, they weren’t in the boss’s dog house for long.