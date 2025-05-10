Nate Diaz next fight: 3 opponent options for the UFC legend’s return, including Ian Machado Garry

The Nate Diaz next fight news should arrive soon. But while his legion of supporters waits, we look at three likely options for his return fight, and recap his July 2024 revenge win over Jorge Masivdal.

Who will Nate Diaz next fight be against?

In July, Diaz continued his journey in the world of professional boxing against UFC rival Jorge Masvidal. However, unlike their first clash inside the Octagon back in 2019, the Stockton bad boy was able to score revenge and his first pro boxing win.

With his options wide open and a UFC return possible, matchups with WWE star Logan Paul, old rival Conor McGregor, or Ian Machado Garry are possible next.

The Maverick: While Diaz has pushed for a second fight with Jake Paul in boxing, the YouTuber-turned-pugilist does not seem interested. That is why a scrap with his brother, WWE wrestler Logan Paul, could be possible. Especially since the two sides allegedly talked previously about a fight.

Notorious: Fight fans have wanted a trilogy bout between Diaz and McGregor for years. With neither being relevant in any MMA title picture, now seems as good a time as any to cash in on the remaining interest.

The Future: Garry is one of the top rising stars at welterweight. Diaz could potentially return at 170 pounds. UFC loves to book rising stars against well-aged legends. A Garry vs. Diaz fight seems very likely.

Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal II recap

Credit: Esther Lin/Fanmio

Although Diaz and Masvidal are far removed from their prime, the pair of UFC veterans still produced an entertaining fight in July that satisfied most in attendance at Anaheim, California’s Honda Center. However, this time around, Diaz was able to get the last laugh and take the momentum into his next fight.

What happened: With kicks not being an option, as they were in their fight inside the Octagon, Diaz’s patented pace and output proved to be too much for Masvidal despite his best efforts. Furthermore, Diaz’s amazing chin was able to nullify any rallies from “Gamebred.”

The fallout: Diaz’s victory over Masvidal gets him back in the win column and adds value to any upcoming fight negotiations. Something he lacked after falling to Jake Paul last year.

What’s next? Don’t be surprised to see Diaz return to MMA now that he has scratched the boxing itch and gotten a win inside the ring this year.

What makes Nate Diaz so popular?

Credit: Esther Lin/Fanmio

The Stockton Bad Boy: Diaz became a star in MMA by following the path that his talented and popular brother Nick established before him. That of being a trash-talking boxer, with unlimited cardio, and durability that few others in a cage fight can match.

Nate Diaz record: 21-13 MMA (5 knockouts, 12 submissions), 1-1 Boxing

21-13 MMA (5 knockouts, 12 submissions), 1-1 Boxing Nate Diaz age: 38 years old

38 years old Although Diaz is known for his relentless striking style, his bread and butter have always been his black belt in Gracie jiu-jitsu. His grappling has earned him 11 submission wins, including his legendary rear-naked choke victory over McGregor in 2016

Despite competing in well over 30 fights and using a high-pressure style that relies heavily on his cement chin, Diaz has only been stopped by strikes twice in his career — and one of those was a 2019 doctor stoppage from a bad cut over his eye

During his 18-year UFC tenure, the Californian has scored wins over former champions and title contenders like McGregor, Anthony Pettis, Gray Maynard, Donald Cerrone, and Takanori Gomi

The Mumbling Influencer: Diaz ascended to an elite level of popularity when he stunned the world as a short-notice replacement and handed Octagon superstar Conor McGregor his first UFC loss in 2016. Since then, he has become one of the biggest names in the industry.

Diaz’s request to make his UFC 263 bout against Edwards a five-round fight was the first time the promotion ever did such a thing outside of the main event matchup

His 2019 clash with fellow fan-favorite Jorge Masvidal was for the fictional “baddest motherf*cker” title, and he even roped in Hollywood megastar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to present the belt inside Madison Square Garden

The Stockton bad boy is in the early stages of starting his own MMA promotion, dubbed Real Fight Inc.

Diaz is in rarefied air compared to other MMA fighters by having close to 10 million followers across his social media accounts

Nate Diaz’s net worth

The measure of a fighter’s success is the dollars and cents they stack up from a career of professional fisticuffs. Nate Diaz’s net worth is estimated to be around $8 million.

Does Nate Diaz have kids?

Nate Diaz actually has two children. His daughter Nikayla was born in 2018, then his second daughter, Misty Brown, was born in 2022.

