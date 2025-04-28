Khamzat Chimaev next fight: ‘Borz’ confirmed to fight for UFC gold later this year

Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The Khamzat Chimaev next fight news has finally arrived (sort of), and his boss, Dana White, has confirmed he will be fighting for UFC gold in his return. But when will “Borz” be back inside the Octagon?

Who will Khamzat Chimaev next fight be against?

After a year away from the cage, Chimaev made his triumphant return in October at UFC 308. To the surprise of many, the 30-year-old showed no ring rust as he needed just 3:34 to make middleweight legend Robert Whittaker tap out.

The assumption has been that the win earned him a UFC middleweight title fight next. Well, in April, his boss confirmed that a scrap with division king Dricus Du Plessis is next. Unfortunately, it won’t be at UFC 317 as recent rumors suggested. An official date is still to be determined.

How to watch Khamzat Chimaev vs. Dricus Du Plessis

Chimaev vs. Du Plessis will likely take place this summer

The bout will probably be in an international market, possibly South Africa or Saudi Arabia

The fight will air exclusively on ESPN+

Khamzat Chimaev vs Dricus Du Plessis preview

Chimaev and Du Plessis are, arguably, the two best middleweights on Earth right now. And they are right in the middle of their primes. The winner of this fight could rule over the division for the next two to three years.

Ground Warfare: Chimaev is a wrecking machine of a wrestler. However, Du Plessis is no slouch and can grapple in his own right. It is a guarantee that “Borz” will get his foe to the ground early. But if the champ can continue to get back up and make his foe work hard, the fight will start tilting to his advantage.

Cardio and Standup Questions: DDP has shown throughout his career that he has underrated cardio. While Chimaev can tire as the fight goes on. Furthermore, the champ has proven he can stand up and compete with the best strikers in the game. His opponent still has more to prove about his striking.

If DDP can make the fight a standup war, he has advantages. While Chimaev is powerful, his opponent is double-tough and could outwork and outpoint him on the feet.

The Bottom Line: This is a huge fight and showcases the diverse talent of the UFC’s roster. The winner of this fight could become the new face of the organization.

Why is Khamzat Chimaev so famous?

The Chechen Crusher: Over his career inside the MMA world, leader Khamzat Chimaev has become one of the most popular stars in the industry and a legitimate needle mover. He has done that by being an unstoppable force that has met little resistance from some high-level competition inside the Octagon.

Khamzat Chimaev record: 14-0 (6 knockouts, 6 submissions)

14-0 (6 knockouts, 6 submissions) How tall is Khamzat Chimaev?: 6-foot-2

6-foot-2 Khamzat Chimaev last fight: Submission win over Robert Whittaker

Submission win over Robert Whittaker Chiamev is 9-0 inside the Octagon and has scored victories over former champions and future hall-of-famers Robert Whittaker and Kamaru Usman.

“Borz” became a favorite of his new boss by being down for a fight anytime and anywhere. His first four matchups in the Octagon were split between the welterweight and middleweight divisions. And his first two fights in the promotion also took place just 10 days apart.

The Russian McGregor: Trash talk and callouts on social media are the name of the game in the UFC today. And despite English not being his first language, Chimaev has become quite adept at using his Twitter fingers.

The native of Russia, by way of Sweden, has become an avid user of his Twitter account, using it to challenge many of the top fighters in the UFC welterweight division — including Leon Edwards, Gilbert Burns, and Colby Covington.

During a 2021 rampage of tweets, Chimaev drew attention by seeking out MMA fights with retired UFC legends Brock Lesnar and Georges St-Pierre and a wrestling match with former two-division champion Daniel Cormier. Only Cormier answered, and the former Olympian found the challenge quite entertaining.

Chimaev has also made headlines in training videos. Dominating world-class talents like Bellator welterweight champion Yaroslav Amosov and UFC veteran Darren Till.

Does Khamzat Chimaev have a wife?

The UFC star does not talk much about his personal life, however, there have been reports that he was married in May of 2022. Furthermore, following his win over Kamaru Usman, he revealed that he now has an infant child who has become one of his new motivations in life.

Khamzat Chimaev’s net worth

The measure of a fighter’s success is the dollars and cents they stack up from a career of professional fisticuffs. It is still early days for Chimaev, but his net worth is estimated to be around $3 million.

What language does Khamzat speak?

Khamzat Chimaev is a man of many talents, and that includes speaking multiple languages. He learned Russian and Chechen while growing up in the Republic of Chechnya. He eventually moved to Sweden and there he learned both Swedish and English.

