Jean Silva next fight: 3 opponent options for ‘Lord’s’ return to the Octagon, including

The Jean Silva next fight news should arrive in the next few weeks. Until then, we look at three likely opponents for “Lord’s” UFC return fight and recap his destructive win at UFC 314.

Who will Jean Silva next fight be against?

At UFC 314, the Brazilian star got his toughest test yet in the Octagon when he faced dangerous grappler Bryce Mitchell. However, he passed every test with top marks en route to a second-round submission win. He is sure to get another stiff test in his UFC return. And that is likely to be Arnold Allen, Youssef Zalal, or Dan Ige.

Almighty: Allen ended a two-fight losing skid last summer and has not yet booked his return yet. The Englishman would be a great test for Silva to show he is a top-10 talent.

Moroccan Devil: Zalal has won four straight and is another one of the division's rising young stars. A battle of elite up-and-comers would make sense for both.

50K: Ige has been a top-15 level fighter at 145 pounds for years. If the UFC does not want to rush him into a clash with an elite fighter, a matchup with Ige would be a smart way for the promotion to go.

Jean Silva vs. Bryce Mitchell review

At UFC 314, Jean Silva proved he is not just one of the hottest and most dangerous fighters at featherweight, he is a legit top 10 fighter and will be a problem for the division’s best in the years ahead.

What Happened: “Lord” was understandably cautious in the opening round of his fight with Bryce Mitchell. However, once he was able to see that he could stop his foe’s takedowns, the confidence to push forward soon followed. It wasn’t long before he started to pick his foe apart and, shockingly, score a submission win in Round 2.

The Fallout: Silva proved in April that he is not just a heavy-handed power puncher. He can grapple and submit high-level ground game specialists, too. He is quickly becoming one of the division’s most exciting fighters and will likely get another featured matchup soon.

What’s Next? Expect Silva to get another fighter around the back end of the top 15 in his UFC return.

What makes Jean Silva so popular?

In 2023, UFC fans had little knowledge about featherweight prospect Jean Silva. However, in five fights — all by finish — “Lord” has become one the weight classes’ most captivating fighters. Silva’s charisma and fight-finishing gifts give him serious star potential.

Jean Silva record: 16-2 (12 knockouts, 3 submissions)

16-2 (12 knockouts, 3 submissions) Jean Silva height: 5-foot-7

5-foot-7 Jean Silva last fight: Submission win over Bryce Mitchell (UFC 314)

Submission win over Bryce Mitchell (UFC 314) Jean Silva weight class: Featherweight

Featherweight Silva is one of the members of the new “it” fight team in MMA, the Fighting Nerds.

After losing two of his first three, the Brazilian has won 13 straight

He has opened his career in UFC with five straight finishes — four knockouts and one submission

Jean Silva’s net worth

The measure of a fighter’s success is in the cash they stack up from a career of professional fisticuffs. Over his short career, Silva has amassed an estimated net worth believed to be $300,000.

