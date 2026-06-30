An epic rematch is scheduled for this year’s UFC International Fight Week. Headlining the event is a welterweight contest between former UFC Featherweight and Lightweight Champion Conor McGregor and fellow former featherweight champion Max Holloway. The first time the pair got in the ring, McGregor won via unanimous decision. Who will take the crown this time? Learn how to watch UFC 329: McGregor vs Holloway 2 here.

Check Out: PPV Boxing Tonight: Full Schedule Plus How to Watch Online

When is McGregor vs Holloway 2?

The McGregor vs Holloway fight will be live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States, on Saturday, July 11th. The event’s early preliminaries start at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT / 9 pm GMT, preliminaries at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT / 11 pm GMT, and the main card at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT / 1 am GMT (Sunday), streaming exclusively on Paramount+.

How to Watch This UFC 329

Viewers can stream this UFC 329 exclusively through Paramount+. You will need a subscription to Paramount+ to access the service’s live UFC events and other exclusive content. UFC 329 does not require additional payments to watch. Select countries can also stream McGregor vs Holloway 2 on DAZN.

How Much Does McGregor vs Holloway 2 Cost?

McGregor vs Ulberg is included in your Paramount+ base subscription, along with future UFC events, so you can enjoy all the best fights for no additional cost. Other UFC-numbered UFC events are also included in your base Paramount+ subscription.

Paramount+ Prices

Paramount+ provides several subscription options, including monthly or annual payments to fit your budget. The platform also has a seven-day free trial to see if you want to keep the subscription or not.

What Devices are Compatible with ESPN+?

You can stream UFC 329 with McGregor vs Holloway 2 on various devices, including the iOS App, Android phone, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Samsung TV, Roku, and Xbox. Check out the full compatibility list of devices below:

Android phone/tablet

Android TV

Apple TV

Chromecast

Amazon Fire TV

iOS App

LG TV

Orange

PlayStation 5

Roku

Samsung TV

Sky

VIDAA TV

Vodafone

Xbox

UFC 329: McGregor vs Holloway 2 Card

Credit: USA TODAY Sports

While Conor McGregor vs Max Holloway is the main event, there are plenty of other great matchups to stream beforehand. Between preliminary and main event bouts, enjoy the full fight card for the latest UFC numbered event below:

Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway (Welterweight)

Benoît Saint Denis vs. Paddy Pimblett (Lightweight)

Cory Sandhagen vs. Mario Bautista (Bantamweight)

Brandon Royval vs. Lone’er Kavanagh (Flyweight)

King Green vs. Terrance McKinney (Lightweight)

Robert Whittaker vs. Nikita Krylov (Light Heavyweight)

Gable Steveson vs. Elisha Ellison (Heavyweight)

Cody Garbrandt vs. Adrian Yañez (Bantamweight)

Luke Riley vs. Kai Kamaka III (Featherweight)

Tracy Cortez vs. Wang Cong (Women’s Flyweight)

Damian Pinas vs. César Almeida (Middleweight)

Farid Basharat vs. Ethyn Ewing (Bantamweight)

Ryan Gandra vs. Zachary Reese (Middleweight)

FAQs

Is UFC wrestling or boxing? UFC is a mixed martial arts organization, not wrestling or boxing. The fighters are trained in multiple martial arts disciplines, including wrestling, boxing, jiu-jitsu, and kickboxing, and use the Unified Rules of MMA. How much is Paramount Plus for UFC fights? All you need is a subscription to Paramount+ to watch UFC events. The ad-supported Essential plan costs $7.99/month or $59.99/year, while the ad-free premium plan costs $12.99/month or $119.99/year. Is UFC on Paramount Plus? Paramount+ is now the exclusive streaming home for all UFC events in the U.S. and Latin America. All numbered events and Fight Nights are available on the platform through the base subscription, plus access to past fights and UFC Countdown. Can I cancel Paramount+ at any time? You can cancel Paramount+ at any time without fees, and your access will stop at the end of your current billing cycle (monthly or annual). There is no refund, however, for the unused time, and you must cancel through the platform where you originally signed up.