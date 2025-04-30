Bo Nickal next fight: The super prospect faces a former 2-division champ at UFC Iowa this Saturday

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Bo Nickal next fight news has arrived, and the super prospect is set to face a former two-division king from ONE Championship at a UFC Fight Night this weekend.

Also Read: UFC tonight – Full fight card, start time, TV info, and betting odds for Saturday’s UFC event

Who will Bo Nickal next fight be against?

In November, Nickal received a main card slot at UFC 309 and scored a workman-like win, this time over middleweight veteran Paul Craig. Now, he will face another nasty European grappler at the company’s return to Iowa on Saturday. And that will be none other than former ONE two-division champion Reinier de Ridder.

How to watch Bo Nickal vs. Reinier de Ridder in May 3

Nickal vs. de Ridder will take place on the UFC Iowa card

The bout is expected to take place at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, IA

The fight will air exclusively on ESPN+

Bo Nickal vs. Reinier de Ridder preview

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Bo Nickal is at a point in his young MMA career where the competition will only get tougher in the years ahead. And he will take another big step up when he is expected to take on Dutch grappler Reinier de Ridder at UFC Des Moines.

Ground war: Nickal is one of the greatest wrestlers in NCAA history. And it makes him a serious problem for most opponents. However, he will take on a fighter who has 14 submissions in his 19 victories. De Ridder’s wealth of experience on the mat offers serious risks for a fighter with just seven career bouts. For as fun as the grappling could be, expect the former Penn State star to avoid a ground fight.

Bo Nickal vs. Reinier de Ridder betting odds: Nickal (-340), de Ridder (+270)

Standup scrap: Nickal forced a standup battle when he faced Craig in November at UFC 309. Expect the super prospect to do all he can to keep the bout on the feet and use his developing striking against another gifted grappler with weaknesses in his standup game.

The bottom line: There are clear paths to victory for Bo Nickal. However, de Ridder is a proven veteran with a slick takedown and grappling game. So the young fighter will be tested like never before in May. Prediction: Nickal by unanimous decision

What makes Bo Nickal so popular?

Bo Nickal is one of the most hyped prospects of the decade because of his impressive accolades during his college wrestling career at Penn State. He also has a brash and very confident personality. That matched with his uncanny wrestling credentials is a good starting point for a fighter with legitimate superstar potential and that is why so many UFC fans are watching his career closely.

Bo Nickal record: 7-0

7-0 Bo Nickal weight class: Middleweight (186-pound limit)

Middleweight (186-pound limit) Bo Nickal stats: 2 knockouts, 4 submissions

2 knockouts, 4 submissions At an early age, Nickal proved to be a wrestling savant when he landed a spot on his local varsity high school wrestling team while he was an eighth grader.

He would eventually move to Texas for his high school career and was a three-time state champion.

Nickal continued his wrestling career at Penn State and went on to make history by winning three NCAA national championships

He also won the 2019 Under-23 World Championship and the US Open National Championship. Plus he also reached the finals of the US Olympic trials in 2020.

Nickal began his MMA career with a 33-second KO win in 2022.

Over his first five fights, he has never gone past the first round.

Bo Nickal net worth

Money is often one of the greatest measuring sticks for a fighter’s success. As of 2024, Bo Nickal’s net worth is estimated to be as much as $3 million.

Related: Does Bo Nickal land in our latest UFC middleweight rankings?