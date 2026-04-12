What many fight fans thought would eventually happen was made official on Saturday night. During the broadcast for UFC 327, the promotion announced that they had officially inked Olympic gold medal-winning wrestler Gable Steveson to a contract, and he will make his debut during International Fight Week in July.

Now, arguably, the most dominant wrestler at any level over the last five years enters the UFC heavyweight division. While the 25-year-old only has three fights on his resume, new UFC fans may not know, and older ones may have forgotten that heavyweight legend Cain Velasquez joined the company in 2008 with a 2-0 record.

But the UFC must still be smart in how they curate the schedule for a fighter who could become one of the faces of the company for the next decade. With that in mind, let’s look at some potential options for his UFC debut.

Felipe Franco

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It will be hard for the company to find an opponent with as little in-cage experience as Steveson. So matchmakers will likely put him against fighters who are also fairly new to the company. After a strong run on the Brazilian MMA circuit, Felipe Franco made his UFC debut last month. Falling to Mario Pinto by unanimous decision.

While Franco is a dangerous finisher, at around 230 pounds, he is on the smaller side for a heavyweight. He has never faced a wrestler anywhere close to Steveson’s skillset, or a grappler that weighs around 260 and is as powerful. The American would have some clear advantages.

Elisha Ellison

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With only seven fights on his resume, Elisha Ellison is one of the few UFC heavyweights who is as inexperienced as Steveson. “The Snack Panther” made his promotion debut in September and was TKO’d in Round 1 by Brando Peričić.

He has power that must be respected, but he has never encountered an elite-level athlete like Steveson. A man who has also shown some nasty power in his own right.

Louie Sutherland

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Former Level Fight League heavyweight king Louie Sutherland has had a disappointing start to his UFC career. He is 0-2 inside the Octagon following a loss last month. And in both bouts, he was finished in the opening round.

The Englishman is one loss away from being cut from the roster, so it would not be surprising if matchmakers make him the lamb for Gable Steveson to slaughter in his debut.

Loser of Sean Sharaf vs. Tai Tuivasa

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In May, heavyweight veteran Tai Tuivasa takes on Sean Sharaf in a main card clash in Perth, Australia. Both are badly in need of a victory, especially Tuivasa, who has lost six straight. The winner of this bout would not face Steveson, but the loser could be another option as an aforementioned lamb to the slaughter.

If he isn’t cut after a seventh straight defeat, Tuivasa is still a dangerous puncher whom the two-time NCAA champion must be careful with. But he can easily be grounded and pummeled. Sharaf could also be released after a third straight loss, or be a perfect option for Steveson to get an easy debut win against.

Loser of Marcus Buchecha vs. Ryan Spann

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In April, long-time light heavyweight Ryan Spann takes on superstar Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner Marcus Buchecha at heavyweight. Following a win, either man would be too dangerous for Steveson. However, after a loss, they could be a foe worth the risk.

Spann is levels above Steveson in striking, but he has shown a grappling weakness in the past and may have serious trouble with the wrestler’s speed and strength. Buchecha is a fighter Steveson would actually be smart not to wrestle. But that matchup would give him a chance to show off his striking, and he would be able to overwhelm the Brazilian with his athleticism.