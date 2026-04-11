On Saturday night the UFC heads south to Miami to present UFC 327.

The card is set to take place at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. UFC 327 will be headlined by a title fight at 205 pounds, when Jirí Procházka (32-5-1) squares off against Carlos Ulberg (14-1) for the vacant UFC light heavyweight title. “BJP” aims to become a two-time champion at light heavyweight. Ulberg will seek his 10th consecutive victory, along with his first championship title.

Below, you can catch up on all the UFC 327 results and fight-ending highlights.

UFC 327 Results (Prelims)

Charles Radtke (-170) vs. Francisco Prado (+145)

Kelvin Gastelum (-265) vs. Vicente Luque (+225)

Chris Padilla (-155) vs. Marquel Mederos (+135)

Tatiana Suarez (-145) vs. Loopy Godinez (+125)

Mateusz Gamrot (-220) vs. Esteban Ribovicz (+185)

Kevin Holland (-115) vs. Randy Brown (-105)

Patricio Pitbull (+215) vs. Aaron Pico (-255)

UFC 327 Results (Main Card)

Cub Swanson (-115) vs. Nate Lendwehr (-105)

Dominick Reyes (-158) vs. Johnny Walker (+138)

Curtis Blaydes (-113) vs. Josh Hokit (-107)

Azamat Murzakanov (-240) vs. Paulo Costa (+205)

Jirí Procházka (-114) vs. Carlos Ulberg (-106)