UFC Freedom 250 on Sunday night was always expected to be historic. However, few expected the history being made was a 37-year-old Justin Gaethje pummeling lightweight champion Ilia Topuria and handing the pound-for-pound superstar the first loss of his career. The setback ends a dominant run where “El Matador” won titles in two divisions and scored a trio of knockout wins over future Hall of Famers.

Despite the loss, Topuria remains one of the most talented and marketable fighters in the promotion. Following his defeat at UFC Freedom 250, we offer up five ideas for who Topuria could face in his Octagon return later this year.

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Justin Gaethje

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An obvious route the UFC can go is an immediate rematch with Gaethje. Yes, “The Highlight” battered Topuria and forced him to quit on his stool after Round 4. However, the former champion did some very good things in that fight and nearly finished him in the second round after some outstanding body work. Considering his talent and fight IQ, Topuria can’t be doubted in a rematch and likely would be the favorite again if they run it back.

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Paddy Pimblett

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Ilia Topuria and Paddy Pimblett have had a rivalry outside the cage for a couple of years now. And if the Englishman had beaten Gaethje in their fight earlier this year, a Pimblett vs. Topuria bout was going to be next because of the marketability of it. While both falling to Gaethje does hurt some of the value, the two Europeans could certainly turn a scrap into a must-see fight in the Fall just based on months of trash talk.

Conor McGregor

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Conor McGregor will make his long-awaited return to the Octagon in July. But expectations aren’t high because he will turn 38 a few days after his bout with Max Holloway, and he hasn’t fought in five years. However, if he can turn back the clock and deliver an impressive performance in victory, fans will clamor to see him in the cage again in 2026.

While a bout with Topuria would be a big risk for McGregor, it’s the sort of challenge that would interest the Irishman. As for “El Matador,” he would relish the chance to add the most famous fighter in MMA history to his impressive hit list.

Max Holloway

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There is a flipside to the McGregor equation that sees Holloway getting back into the win column with a victory over “Notorious.” Although Topuria definitively defeated Holloway by KO two years ago in the main event of UFC 308, there aren’t many big fights worth his time at lightweight. A rematch with the former BMF champ after he defeats McGregor, and this time at 155 pounds, might make a scrap later this year more appealing to the UFC and Topuria.

Carlos Prates

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Another route Topuria could go is a move up to 170 pounds. He has pushed for the idea previously, so he could be the first fighter in UFC history to win belts at three divisions. However, after falling to Gaethje, he won’t get fast-tracked to a clash with Islam Makhachev this year.

If he is willing to prove himself in a No. 1 contender clash, a scrap with Carlos Prates has tons of potential. Furthermore, it would be a great test of whether he can actually fight at 170 pounds by taking on a long, rangy, heavy hitter who is in the contender conversation.