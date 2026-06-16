The men’s UFC pound-for-pound rankings are the cream of the crop when it comes to MMA top-10 lists. It is a rundown of the very best fighters on planet Earth today, and it features the competitors who best mix power, speed, athleticism, and fight IQ into an absolutely destructive cage-fighting force.

It’s also a list that is heavily debated and as subjective a topic as there is in the MMA community. With that said, here are the latest Sportsnaut UFC pound-for-pound rankings.

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10. Ciryl Gane (14-2)

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With Tom Aspinall‘s career still up in the air, the new king at heavyweight, Ciryl Gane, lands a spot in our P4P top 10. And it is well-deserved because he has been an outstanding fighter in the division over the last five years and holds victories over some of the weight class’s best. However, he stamped his place in history at UFC Freedom 250 by scoring a TKO win against one of the best fighters of this generation, Alex Pereira, to become the interim champ for a second time.

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9. Joshua Van (16-2)

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Joshua Van has quietly put together an impressive run in the Octagon. At UFC 317, he got a massive opportunity in a clash with top-five stalwart Brandon Royval and scored a hard-fought career-defining decision victory. The win earned the Myanmar native a championship opportunity at UFC 323.

In the co-main event of the card, he became the second-youngest champion, but it was bittersweet after Pantoja suffered a freak non-contact injury to his elbow that forced an immediate end to the fight in Round 1. He is the new king of the division, but he didn’t earn the top spot in that fight.

8. Sean Strickland (31-7)

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Wildman Sean Strickland may not be the flashiest fighter in UFC middleweight history, but he has consistently proven to be a difficult test for the best in the world, which is why he proved many doubters wrong when he won UFC gold in 2023.

While he was knocked off his perch in his first defense two years ago, “Tarzan” battled his way back into a title opportunity in May at UFC 328, and stunned the MMA world when he ended Khamzat Chimaev’s dominant run to become a two-time UFC middleweight champion.

7. Justin Gaethje (28-5)

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Justin Gaethje will go down as not only one of the best lightweight fighters of all time, but he will forever be remembered in UFC lore for being one of the most must-see fighters the promotion has ever had by taking part in some of the greatest wars in UFC history.

However, in the main event of UFC Freedom 250, he padded his Hall of Fame resume by scoring a dominant upset win over former 155-pound champ Ilia Topuria. The victory lands him a spot in our UFC pound-for-pound rankings for the first time.

6. Merab Dvalishvili

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Merab Dvalishvili truly is “The Machine.” His relentlessness and wrestling have turned him into the best bantamweight on the planet. If there were any doubters after his 2024 win over Sean O’Malley, he silenced them with an even more decisive rematch victory at UFC 316.

In the follow-up to that fight, the champ put his gold on the line at UFC 320 against fan-favorite Cory Sandhagen, and just like his previous 13 fights, he dominated with his wrestling and cardio. He seems unstoppable at this point.

5. Alex Pereira (13-4)

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Alex Pereira’s UFC story is legendary. After nine fights, he became a two-division champion and scored destructive wins over some of the best fighters of this era, at middleweight and light heavyweight. The 38-year-old has been a revelation for the company and connected with the MMA fanbase with an approach to fighting similar to cage-fighting icon Fedor Emelianenko.

However, he took a big risk at UFC Freedom250 when he moved up in weight to try to be the first fighter to ever win UFC gold in three divisions. The risk did not pay off, and he found out there is power, and then there is heavyweight power. Nevertheless, “Poatan” remains one of the best fighters on the planet.

4. Petr Yan (20-5)

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Three straight losses had many wondering if Petr Yan’s days as a top-five bantamweight were over. However, his recent wins over Yadon Song, Deiveson Figueiredo, and Marcus McGhee helped restore his status as a title contender. Earning a title shot at UFC 323.

In a rematch with a man who defeated him two years ago, the Russian was the greatest version of himself as he decisively defeated Merab Dvalishvili to become a two-time bantamweight champion. “No Mercy” proved he is completely back to being an elite fighter in the world.

3. Alexander Volkanovski (28-4)

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Alexander Volkanovski has solidified his place as the best featherweight of all time. However, trips up in weight for a second title and the rise of Ilia Topuria led to three straight losses for “The Great” and speculation that his best days were behind him.

However, he has bounced back from those setbacks to reassert his dominance at 145 pounds with back-to-back wins over Diego Lopes. The most recent came in front of his countrymen at UFC 325. While he didn’t get the finish, he proved once again he was levels above the native of Brazil.

2. Ilia Topuria (17-1)

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Ilia Topuria will go down as one of the great featherweights of all time. But instead of building on his 145-pound resume, “El Matador” made the move up to lightweight in search of history in 2025. Well, he achieved that by becoming just the 10th fighter to win gold in two divisions. Crushing former 155-pound champ Charles Oliveria and adding him to his hit list of legends.

The champ put his belt on the line for the first time a year later in the main event of UFC Freedom 250 and was a huge favorite over challenger Justin Gaethje. However, he soon found out about the power that made Gaethje a lightweight legend and was handed the first loss of his career. While the debate is now over about who is the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world, Topuria’s loss does not drop him in our top 10.

1. Islam Makhachev (28-1)

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Islam Makhachev has stamped his place as one of the greatest UFC lightweights ever with his wins over Dustin Poirier, Alexander Volkanovski (twice), and Charles Oliveira. Not only is he a dominant grappler, but he has one of the most underrated standup games in the sport.

At UFC 322, he etched his place in UFC history when he moved up in weight to become the latest fighter to win titles in two divisions as he became the new welterweight king with a dominant win over Jack Della Maddalena.