Tyrann Mathieu drawing interest from as many as nine teams, in no rush to sign contract

There may not be a more capable or more accomplished player available in free agency than three-time All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu. After hitting unrestricted free agency following three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, few would have anticipated the Honey Badger still being on the open market by April, but that’s where we are.

Most teams have already spent the largest chunks of their cap space for 2022, but that likely won’t prevent Mathieu from signing a lucrative contract, it just may not be an astronomical number recognizing him as the highest-paid safety in the league. These contracts are typically signed at the outset of free agency, not in the latter stages.

Still, Mathieu has generated a great amount of interest from NFL franchises, that doesn’t appear to be the issue. For his part, the Honey Badger doesn’t appear to be in a rush to sign his next contract. After spending time in three different organizations throughout his nine-year NFL career thus far, he likely wants to make his next home his final one at age 32.

This could be why Mathieu is taking his sweet time to make his free agency decision. But there’s little doubt that he can provide an immediate impact for whichever organization Mathieu signs with.

Tyrann Mathieu stats (2022): 76 tackles, 3 INT, 6 PD, 3 FR, 1 Sack, 2 TFL

A fourth of the NFL has reached out to Tyrann Mathieu

Numerous teams would love to sign Tyrann Mathieu, though execs I’ve spoken w/this week don’t feel he’s in a rush. The 4x All-Pro is a GREAT player w/interest from #Cowboys, #Colts, #Saints, #Broncos, #Eagles, #Ravens, #Steelers + #Cowboys (will Jerry Jones spend?) – among others. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 1, 2022

Jordan Schultz also adds in a later tweet that the Las Vegas Raiders and Miami Dolphins have expressed some level of interest in the Pro Bowl defender.

One team not mentioned, is the Kansas City Chiefs, who have since moved on in the form of a three-year, $31.5 million contract with Jordan Reid. Instead, it appears Mathieu will take his talents to what will be his fourth organization for the 2022 season.

Related: Dallas Cowboys are a perfect landing spot for Tyrann Mathieu