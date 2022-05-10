Tyrann Mathieu contract: New Orleans Saints deal includes a $9.5m signing bonus and $6m in incentives

Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Details of the new Tyrann Mathieu contract from the New Orleans Saints have been revealed, and the three-time All-Pro will get a large sum of money for just signing on the dotted line.

Last week, the biggest NFL free agent left on the open market finally signed a contract. After months of speculation, visits, and flirtations, star defensive back Tyrann Mathieu decided where he would play in 2022, and it was in his home state of Louisiana for the New Orleans Saints. The deal was reportedly for three years, and as much as $33 million — with $18 guaranteed. However, long-time fans of the sport are well aware that NFL contracts are rarely fully guaranteed, and they are always filled with special caveats.

As one of the best cornerbacks in the league and a player that is in the middle of his prime at 29-years-old, Mathieu ended up getting a solid chunk of his contract guaranteed by the Saints. A new report from Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk has revealed the details of the contract that will see the LSU alum earn a $9.5 million signing bonus and a base salary of $1.5 million in his first season back home.

Tyrann Mathieu contract base salary is $27 million over three seasons

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

In 2023, he will make a guaranteed $7 million in what is still very much a contract that is favorable to the New Orleans Saints salary cap next year. However, that is where the guaranteed money ends. In season three, Mathieu will make $7.5 million in base pay with a $1.5 million roster bonus. Meaning year three is when New Orleans will have to make the tough decision of if they still want to be in the “Honeybadger” business.

The Tyrann Mathieu contract also includes another $2 million per season in incentives. Those bonuses shake out like so:

$500,000 for participating in 80 percent of the defensive snaps with a playoff win or first-round bye

$500,000 for participating in 80 percent of the defensive snaps with two playoff wins

$500,000 for participating in 80 percent of the defensive snaps with three playoff wins

$500,000 if named first or second-team All-Pro

If he reaches every incentive and plays all three seasons, Mathieu would earn $33 million. If he plays all three seasons but falls short of reaching the goals for the incentives, he would make $27 million.