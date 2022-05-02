Twins put Kyle Garlick, Miguel Sano on IL

Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Twins put outfielder Kyle Garlick (calf strain) and third baseman Miguel Sano (knee sprain) on the 10-day injured list Monday.

Sano’s placement is retroactive to Sunday.

In corresponding moves, the Twins recalled infielder Jose Miranda and left-handed pitcher Jovani Moran from Triple-A St. Paul.

The Twins also optioned catcher Jose Godoy and right-handed pitcher Cole Sands to St. Paul to get their roster down to the mandated 26 by mid-day Monday.

Sano, 28, is off to a slow start, hitting just .093 with one home run and three RBIs in 17 games. He’s a career .234 hitter and earned All-Star honors in 2017.

Garlick, 30, is batting .238 with three home runs, six RBIs and six runs scored in 13 games.

Miranda, 23, is hitting .256 with 10 doubles, two home runs and 12 RBIs at St. Paul.

Moran, ranked as the 24th-best prospect in the Twins organization per MLB.com, made his major league debut with the Twins in September. He appeared in five games and recorded a 7.88 ERA with seven walks and 10 strikeouts. Moran, 25, didn’t earn a decision.

–Field Level Media