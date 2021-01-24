Jan 24, 2021; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws the ball during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady was far from perfect during his team’s NFC Championship Game outing against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. In fact, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ star quarterback threw three interceptions in the second half alone.

It was Tampa Bay’s defense that stepped up following each interception, yielding a total of six points following the three Brady giveaways.

In the end, Brady and his Buccaneers came through with a 31-26 win to earn an appearance in Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7 in Tampa Bay. Not only will this be the first time that a team plays in a Super Bowl in its home stadium, it represents Brady’s 10th appearance in the big game.

Think about this for a second. Brady will have played in 10 of 55 Super Bowls once Feb. 7 comes calling. He’s only been in the league for 21 years.

This means that Tom Brady has pretty much played in every other Super Bowl since he entered the NFL as a mere sixth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2000. It’s absolutely insane. And people had their reactions.

NFL world reacts to Tom Brady earning 10th Super Bowl appearance

Just absurd what Tom Brady has accomplished in his career.



Undisputed greatest of all time.



Not even remotely debatable.



Unreal. pic.twitter.com/eaqgW2dEyb — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 24, 2021

🏈Bucs win the NFC Championship.



🏈Tampa becomes the first team in 55 years to play a home Super Bowl.



🏈Tom Brady is now going to his 10th Super Bowl – 10th! – a record that always will stand.



🏈And as a kicker, Brady collects a half-million dollar incentive for doing it. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 24, 2021

Tom Brady has had a full Hall of Fame career…in the time SINCE I made the cliff prediction. January 24, 2021

10 Super Bowl appearances, 1 homer around the Pesky Pole. @TomBrady could swing it. 🐐pic.twitter.com/ELyt4tnJ3J — MLB Vault (@MLBVault) January 24, 2021

Tom Brady will now start in his 10th Super Bowl, twice as many as any other QB in NFL history.



That's 4 more than his modern contemporaries Peyton Manning, Drew Brees and Aaron Rodgers *combined*.



He's made the Super Bowl in over 50% of his healthy seasons as a starter.



🐐 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 24, 2021

Tom Brady. What can you say? Actually a lot. But it must start with a respect for the player and his game. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) January 24, 2021

Tom Brady is back in the Super Bowl 🐐 pic.twitter.com/xokMNqzwXY — NFL UK (@NFLUK) January 24, 2021

Patriots fans accepting that Tom Brady is in the Super Bowl without them. pic.twitter.com/M4CvHGd2LH January 24, 2021

Bro. Tom. Brady. Is. The. Goat. — Joy Taylor (@JoyTaylorTalks) January 24, 2021

43 year old Tom Brady right now pic.twitter.com/N9CLh9fQdU — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) January 24, 2021