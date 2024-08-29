NFL provides Tom Brady stern warning if he buys part of the Las Vegas Raiders

Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

NFL legend Tom Brady will make his regular-season debut in the Fox Sports broadcast booth when the Cleveland Browns take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1.

Brady opted to take a year off after retiring following the 2022 season. That came after the seven-time Super Bowl champion inked a record-breaking deal with Fox.

Brady also agreed to purchase a portion of the Las Vegas Raiders from owner Mark Davis back in 2023. That deal has not gone through, with several owners voicing issues. Primarily, a broadcaster owning part of an NFL team. Can he be considered objective in the broadcast booth?

Apparently, the NFL has issues in this regard, too.

“The league confirmed to ESPN that among the restrictions, Tom Brady would not be permitted to be in another team’s facility, would not be permitted to witness practice and would not be permitted to attend broadcast production meetings, either in-person or virtually,” ESPN’s Seth Wickersham reported.

Brady, 47, has continued to receive push back from owners and the NFL in an attempt to grow his power post-playing career. This is just the latest example.

It also must be noted that Brady has not completely ruled out a return to the game as a player. That creates a completely different set of issues as it relates to being a part owner of the Las Vegas Raiders.